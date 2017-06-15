Last month The Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A, aka MOCA, held a gala in honor of the iconic artist Jeff Koons. To go along with the event, the museum produced a mini-documentary on the life and work of Koons, narrated by none other than Scarlett Johansson.

The fast-paced doc gives us some back story into Koons’s childhood and early life. There’s good news for everyone working a day job out there — Koons’s early days in New York were spent working the ticket booth at MoMa. It also interviews numerous art critics and fans, with appearances by Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and art mogul Larry Gagosian.

The documentary then goes deep into Koon’s diverse inspirations and the meaning behind his art. It explains everything from why he’s so obsessed with dogs, where his blue “Gazing Ball” series comes from, and why his work is so controversial. Basically, it’s everything you need to know about Jeff Koons, condensed into an easy eight-minute watch.

