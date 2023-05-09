Sign up to never miss a drop
The Wait's Over For A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
Brand: A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

Model: 3-Eye Lug Shoe and 6-Inch Boot

Release Date: May 16

Price: $240.00 for the 3-Eye Lug Shoe and $325.00 6-Inch Boot.

Editor's Notes: It's been eight months since A-COLD-WALL* founder and creative director Samuel Ross teased final prototype samples of a collaborative Timberland 3-Eye Lug shoe on Instagram. At that time, there were pictures of a GORE-TEX-covered version of the boat shoe floating around online along with a robust-looking canvas variation.

Both decked in a minimal all-black colorway with subtle white ACW* branding, the latter shoe has now (finally) been given a release date. The shoe, which is releasing on May 16, turns Timberland's boat shoe into a rugged outdoor model, with ballistic nylon used on the upper and a stacked midsole for added durability.

But fear not GORE-TEX footwear enthusiasts, that doesn't mean the waterproof version is not going to drop another time — "001" lettering on the midsole of the shoe hints towards the possibility of a second iteration.

Linked to fashion's continued preppy obsession, boat shoes are enjoying a moment in the limelight, however, A-COLD-WALL* also used this collaboration as a chance to customize Timberland's most iconic silhouette.

The 6-Inch boot has reached its 50th anniversary and the London-based label has joined the celebrations with a limited-edition rendition of the workwear boot as part of its Future73 project.

"The Original Yellow Boot" has been re-created in vegetable tan leather and a laceless upper that makes for a stripped-back footwear model.

Launching along with a clothing collection, Samuel Ross, Founder of A-COLD-WALL*, said in a statement: "All the designs have a level of resistance applied to them; it is less about making fashion items than it is about making exceptionally well-made goods to be worn as functional utility tools for the body."

When it comes to footwear collaborations, A-COLD-WALL* has proven to be prolific with it consistently releasing new models together with the likes of Nike, Dr. Martens, ROA, and Converse.

Now adding Timberland to that list, these new models show why Samuel Ross's label has been such a successful collaborator. Never taking the easy route, the brand will completely re-imagine a brand's offerings to fit in its universe, and that's what it's once again done with Timberland's most famous footwear models.

