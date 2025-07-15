adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs
adidas Originals continues its mule mastery with an upgrade to its Birkenstock-flavored Adimule Slide, itself a fairly young shoe within the brand’s slip-on portfolio.
The newest adidas Adimule shoe is remixed with a muted workwear-inspired brown canvas, complete with a utilitarian stitched pocket detail on the clog's upper and a rubberised toe cap.
The result kinda comes off like carpenter pants reimagined as footwear, just in case you need to put mules sturdy enough for some heavy machine work.
A cork footbed offers a cushy underfoot feel akin to Birkenstock's signature Boston clog, while the canvas-covered upper channels industrial durability with just enough softness to slip on post-skate, post-gym, or post-whatever.
The exposed stitch lines, small webbing loop detail, and adidas logo embroidery on the vamp add to the shoe's visual complexity.
In short, adidas is giving its Birkenstock-coded sandals a hard-wearing, workwear-coded upgrade.
After introducing the shoe in a minimal (and objectively beautiful) hairy suede fabrication, this version of adidas' soon to be trademark mule ups its ruggedness.
You can expect these rough-and-ready mules to arrive later this year on adidas' website for a reasonable $100 or so.
