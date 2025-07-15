Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

adidas Originals continues its mule mastery with an upgrade to its Birkenstock-flavored Adimule Slide, itself a fairly young shoe within the brand’s slip-on portfolio. 

The newest adidas Adimule shoe is remixed with a muted workwear-inspired brown canvas, complete with a utilitarian stitched pocket detail on the clog's upper and a rubberised toe cap. 

The result kinda comes off like carpenter pants reimagined as footwear, just in case you need to put mules sturdy enough for some heavy machine work. 

A cork footbed offers a cushy underfoot feel akin to Birkenstock's signature Boston clog, while the canvas-covered upper channels industrial durability with just enough softness to slip on post-skate, post-gym, or post-whatever.

The exposed stitch lines, small webbing loop detail, and adidas logo embroidery on the vamp add to the shoe's visual complexity.

In short, adidas is giving its Birkenstock-coded sandals a hard-wearing, workwear-coded upgrade.

After introducing the shoe in a minimal (and objectively beautiful) hairy suede fabrication, this version of adidas' soon to be trademark mule ups its ruggedness. 

You can expect these rough-and-ready mules to arrive later this year on adidas' website for a reasonable $100 or so.

