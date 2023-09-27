Sign up to never miss a drop
APL’s New TechLoom Sneaker Is the Most Versatile One Yet

in SneakersWords By Viviana Harris
1 / 2
APL

When it comes to the perfect sneaker, versatility is a must. The perfect pair should be able to take you from the trails of Yosemite National Park to the congested streets of New York, with little to no effort, and the latest TechLoom Dream silhouette from APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) does just that.

The high-performance luxury footwear brand has proven to be the answer to our versatility prayers. And maybe none better than it’s newest all-purpose sneaker: thanks to two brand-new technologies. First, the proprietary shock absorption midsole Heavenly Feel, its name indicative of its cushioning abilities, and second, the Soft-Touch TechLoom, designed to provide a luxurious feel on foot. So whether you’re running or walking you’ll always be supported.

There’s no shortage of TechLoom styles in the APL portfolio with the TechLoom Pro, Wave, Bliss, Breeze, Phantom, and Tracer, all proudly the predecessor of the newly envisioned Dream style. Since its recent inception in 2008, APL has successfully made a name for itself with science-driven innovative technologies that effectively marry fashion, performance, and luxury. 

Designed as an all-purpose everyday luxury running and walking shoe, everything about the TechLoom Dream is intentional. A model TPU heel counter provides stability, the fan-favorite APL Soufflé sock liner ensures comfort, and the three-piece rubber outsole offers great traction whatever the terrain may be, all considerations that solidify APL as the face of the Luxury Performance category.

1 / 4
APL

The Heavenly Ride™ midsole boasts maximum shock absorption and cushioning that takes the pressure, resistance, and shock out of each step. If you want to pick up the pace look to APL’s FutureFoam, or if you’re taking it easy, turn to the Heavenly Ride to quite literally sit back, and enjoy the ride. 

Since the first rule of luxury is simplicity, the TechLoom Dream is only offered in classy Black/White and Ivory/Black colorways and will set you back $250. But hey, $250 to feel like you’re walking on clouds seems like a pretty justifiable purchase. 

  • Image on Highsnobiety
