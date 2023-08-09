Arc'teryx System_A Returns With Blurry Birds & Shoes (!)

Arc'teryx System_A doesn't play by any seasonal rules: the sixth System_A collection is dropping jackets and insulated shirts in the middle of summer! But that doesn't make the new goods from Arc'teryx's buzzy sub-label any less vital or any less immediately wearable (and yes, it's technically intended for Fall 2023).

Available on Arc'teryx's web store and flagship stores in limited supply, Arc'teryx System_A Drop 06 comprises a typically concise selection of fashion-forward outdoor gear.

"System_A Drop 06 is designed to move through terrain and conditions efficiently. With flowing layers for movement in every direction," the press release says, outlining the seven-piece System_A capsule in exacting detail.

Every Arc'teryx System_A collection is brief but far-reaching, comprising all the goods necessary to create a complete technical wardrobe or intermix with existing staples (and previous System_A drops), and Drop 06 is no different.

This go-round includes both brand-new pieces and System_A's unique spin on familiar Arc'teryx items. For the latter, there's exclusive iterations of the Arro-X 16 Backpack and Norvan shoe line; the former sports the blurry bird logo that graces a few other goods in System_A Drop 06 and the latter is a laceless take on the existing Arc'teryx hiker.

Elsewhere, you've got the packable Moroz set (shell jacket and overpants), insulating Tyjax shirt (also packable), and stretchy, ergonomic Tobi short. As you'd expect, it's all available in technical fabrics that breathe, resist inclement weather, and flex with the wearer.

Notice that though System_A touchstones remain intact from drop to drop — heavy emphasis on graphic flair, bright neon colors, especially greens — new elements crop up in each drop.

The signature element of Drop 06 is the aforementioned blurry Arc'teryx logo, a pleasurably graphic spin on the touch that has so many kids clamoring for vintage Arc.

It's not just about the pretty prints with System_A, of course, but they inform the line's intent to put the "fun" in functional.