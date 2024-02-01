Bb Trickz Keeps It Real Like Salomon

BB Trickz always dressed well. It's just that it took viral fame to get brands to finally take notice. And, in light of her good taste, the 24-year-old Spanish musician is sitting front-row at KidSuper and Acne Studios' recent Paris Fashion Week runway shows. Clearly, dissing Zara's parent company didn't hurt BB's fashion cred.

Next up, she's helping Salomon take one of its classic sneakers, the Speed Cross 3, from merely excellent trail shoe to honest-to-god street style staple in the vain of Salomon's much-loved XT-6 sneaker line.

BB Trickz made sense for a Salomon partnership for a couple reasons, obviously including her personal style. BB knows how to style herself; she has a real knack for pairing luxury flexes with street-casual flair that's both purposely ostentatious and impressively effortless.

But the BB Trickz charm is also very much down to her attitude.

BB is laid-back, self-aware, and seemingly incapable of not keeping it real. Not only is it refreshing to meet any even mildly famous person with an ounce of authenticity, but it explains how she can come up with genius one-liners like "You're uglier than the back of a refrigerator."

In an interview with Highsnobiety, BB explained that, really, the discourse around her online still doesn't feel all that real.

"Sometimes [when I see people talk about me], it feels like it’s not me," she laughed. "Sometimes I just see ‘Bb Trickz’ or myself [mentioned online] and have to take a second and say, 'Oh shit, thats me.' It’s cool — I see it but I don’t think it’s me, if that makes sense."

Despite the near-omnipresence of extremely huge hit single "Missionsuicida" — choice lyric: "Fuck Inditex, I don't wear Zara" — BB doesn't act like a big shot.

She's as grounded as anyone who regularly cracks a couple million views on TikTok could possibly be.

The only thing that's changed since achieving international attention, really, is her style.

"The thing that’s changed the most is that I used to love wearing the same clothes every day. If I liked a fit, I would wear it for weeks on end, because I was going to school," said BB. "Now I can be a bit more outlandish; I can go all out because it’s part of the BB Trickz-image-universe."

Pre-fame, BB was a sweatpants every day kinda gal. No longer. Well, no longer every day, at least.

"I like dressing up but I don’t try and do too much… I’m not trying to be in a fashion competition," BB said. "I'm just wearing what I like."

That means hoodies from Young Thug's Sp5der brand mixed with designer jeans and chancleta or a giant T-shirt with her own face on it paired with a yellow Goyard tote.

1 / 5 Otman Qrita

Even at Paris Fashion Week, BB stays keeping it real. Again, this is what makes her the ideal partner for Salomon. Even Salomon's wildest shoes are rooted in utility and purpose. BB is, likewise, utterly in her own lane, unaffected by the trappings of sudden fame.

And, like Salomon, she blends in well with Fashion Week glitz. The recent Fall/Winter 2024 shows, what with the VIP invites and all, were a particular highlight.

"This last fashion week was cool because I performed for [cultish Japanese designer] VERDY and Babylon — that was awesome," she recalled.

"It’s interesting to see what people are wearing out there, the patterns people be rocking, because they're just so stylish in Paris. It’s the fashion capital of the world, you know."

In other words, BB Trickz' natural environment.