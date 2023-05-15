There's No Slipping With Vibram Soles

When browsing for outdoor-focused, functional footwear, you'll notice one logo that unites the majority of options — a yellow Vibram logo located on the sole unit.

Founded in 1937 by Vitale Bramani, a talented mountaineer who had lost friends after their footwear didn't have the necessary grip to hang onto a cliff, he developed the high-traction Carrarmato sole.

Since then, the brand continues to develop new technologies to aid outdoor exploration, such as its 'arctic grip' for frozen surfaces or 'Litebase', made using a co-molding technique to keep the weight minimal.

Just as GORE-TEX has become the foremost producer of waterproof technologies for outdoor labels, Vibram is the go-to name for durable and grippy sole units. But it's not just hiking-focused brands who will turn to Vibram, it's also who 1017 ALYX 9SM will hit up for a removable sole unit or Our Legacy will use for an experimental, asymmetrically-laced sneaker.

As such, we have rounded up some of the best shoes to sport Vibram soles, from the most practical of outdoor brands to fashion labels jumping on the gorpcore craze.

Keep scrolling for our favorite shoes with Vibram soles.

Merrell Moab Speed GORE-TEX 1TRL

Using both a Vibram sole and GORE-TEX upper on one footwear model is almost a cheat code for optimum functionality. This model from Merrell not only utilizes both companies' fabrics but also makes sure that everyone knows who created its waterproof membrane.

HOKA MAFATE SPEED 2

Based on one of HOKA's first footwear models, one of the things that have made the Mafate Speed 2 catch our eyes is its colorways. This one, in particular, is about as bright as they come.

Moncler Trailgrip Low Top Sneakers

Taking its expertise in making technical outerwear to the sneaker space, Moncler's Trailgrip is crafted with outdoor exploration at the fore. The shoe is designed by Nathan VanHook, who specializes in durable outdoor styles and has a CV that includes designing the Air Yeezy 2 while working at Nike.

Reebok Club C Vibram sneakers

While the upper of this shoe is the same classic Club C that we're more than familiar with from Reebok, it's been given a performance-based upgrade thanks to a Vibram Wrap Tech outsole.

ROA Andreas Strap Boot

Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers

Decked out in panels of contrasting fabric and asymmetrical laces, a Vibram sole gives this unconventional sneaker some practical pros.

Flippa K Black Vibram Sole Boat Shoes

Thanks partly to fashion's continued appreciation of all things preppy, boat shoes are having a moment in the limelight. And that's seen some brands take the footwear style to new places, such as this tactile all-black pair from Flippa K.

Merrell Moab Retro Slide 1TRL

Merrell has turned its popular hiking boot into a pair of slides, making it easy to slip in and enjoy the benefits of a Vibram sole unit.

HOKA x Bodega Tor Ultra Hi

One for the serious hikers, HOKA's Tor Ultra Hi comes with GORE-TEX bootie construction, non-wicking mesh, the brand's Active Foot Frame, and much more. This version of the shoe's also been given a colorful purple upgrade courtesy of Bodega.

Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Edge low-top sneakers

Reebok's answer to gorpcore is the Zig Kinetica, complete with a chunky Vibram® Ecostep outsole which is crafted from a more environmentally-friendly compound.

Vans AUTHENTIC VIBRAM DX

How do you turn the unofficial shoe of Venice Beach into a hiking model? Just add a Vibram sole, obviously.

norda 001 LTD Edition Sneakers

We've previously described Norda's footwear as Lamborghini's for your feet and for good reason. The brand has taken trail running footwear to new heights thanks to its hi-tech designs using fabrics such as a bio-based Dyneema that the brand claims is 15x stronger than steel at the same weight.

