As Italy Heats Up, Kanye's Wife Dresses Down

Kanye "Ye" West's wife, Bianca Censori, is incredibly confident. Proof: the nude bodysuit that Censori wore while out in Italy on August 22.

Ye and Censori have been vacationing in Italy since mid-summer 2023, having spent the first part of the warm season in Tokyo, Japan.

Therein, the couple's head-turning shoeless outfits have evolved to new levels of daring, as Ye steps out barefoot while Bianca Censori pares back her already scant outfits to the minimum number of clothes possible.

We'd say that things peaked the entirely see-through, nude bodysuit outfit that Censori wore on August 22 but it really just feels like a natural continuation of a trend.

The phenomena of Ye and Censori's recent outfits feels like a social experiment: Censori has specialized in daringly exposed outfits and wobbly white heels while Ye is contrastedly obscured by an all-black DIY headwrap.

It takes a lot of courage on Censori's part, no doubt, and it'd be hard to argue that she isn't pulling it off.

The curious angle here is how emphatically Ye is guiding his wife to wear consistently more exaggerated outfits. This wouldn't be the first time that Ye held sway over a partners' stylistic taste, for instance, but, compared to Ye's previous wives and girlfriends, Bianca Censori's revealing outfits are especially audacious.

Like, Julia Fox's looks only got really risqué after she separated with Ye whereas Kim Kardashian never wore anything more outré than opaque bodysuits that foretold her own SKIMS line.

Meanwhile, here's Bianca Censori.

Again, to her credit, she's owning it in a way that few people could ever hope to. It's just that, one you view Censori's outfits outside of the objective vacuum of "pulling off a look," the spectacle becomes truly when you're forced to contend with the fact that these outfits are being worn in public.



With this, it feels like we're at the logical zenith of Ye and Censori's outrageous outfits with her nude bodysuits and his disinterest in even wearing his sock shoes. Where else could they go?