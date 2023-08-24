Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

As Italy Heats Up, Kanye's Wife Dresses Down

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Kanye "Ye" West's wife, Bianca Censori, is incredibly confident. Proof: the nude bodysuit that Censori wore while out in Italy on August 22.

Ye and Censori have been vacationing in Italy since mid-summer 2023, having spent the first part of the warm season in Tokyo, Japan.

Therein, the couple's head-turning shoeless outfits have evolved to new levels of daring, as Ye steps out barefoot while Bianca Censori pares back her already scant outfits to the minimum number of clothes possible.

We'd say that things peaked the entirely see-through, nude bodysuit outfit that Censori wore on August 22 but it really just feels like a natural continuation of a trend.

The phenomena of Ye and Censori's recent outfits feels like a social experiment: Censori has specialized in daringly exposed outfits and wobbly white heels while Ye is contrastedly obscured by an all-black DIY headwrap.

It takes a lot of courage on Censori's part, no doubt, and it'd be hard to argue that she isn't pulling it off.

The curious angle here is how emphatically Ye is guiding his wife to wear consistently more exaggerated outfits. This wouldn't be the first time that Ye held sway over a partners' stylistic taste, for instance, but, compared to Ye's previous wives and girlfriends, Bianca Censori's revealing outfits are especially audacious.

Like, Julia Fox's looks only got really risqué after she separated with Ye whereas Kim Kardashian never wore anything more outré than opaque bodysuits that foretold her own SKIMS line.

Meanwhile, here's Bianca Censori.

Again, to her credit, she's owning it in a way that few people could ever hope to. It's just that, one you view Censori's outfits outside of the objective vacuum of "pulling off a look," the spectacle becomes truly when you're forced to contend with the fact that these outfits are being worn in public.


With this, it feels like we're at the logical zenith of Ye and Censori's outrageous outfits with her nude bodysuits and his disinterest in even wearing his sock shoes. Where else could they go?

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • best scandinavian brands feature rains sandqvist stutterheim
    40 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hip-Hop Producers Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know About
    • Street Style
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Fashion Documentaries Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Watch
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Logan Roy Has Died & Gone to Streetwear Heaven
    • Style
  • Aime Leon Dore's Fall/Winter 2023 Collection lookbook
    Is Aimé Leon Dore FW23 Is Adults-Only?
    • Style
  • MFpen's Fall/Winter 2023 collection lookbook
    mfpen FW23: Quiet? Yes. Luxury? Literally
    • Style
  • Salomon's Elixir GORE-TEX Trail Sneaker in beige & brown
    Why Is No One Talking About Salomon's Secretly Excellent New Shoe?
    • Sneakers
  • Jaden Smith wears a Louis Vuitton jacket & belt at Pharrell's debut runway show in June 2023
    Even Jaden Smith's Clothing Brand Gets a New Balance Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, is seen wearing a see-through sportsbra & leggings with short blond hair while holding a Macbook
    As Italy Heats Up, Kanye's Wife Dresses Down
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023