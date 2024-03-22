Sign up to never miss a drop
Size Does Matter: 2024 Is Big Bags, No Bummers

in StyleWords By Maximilian Migowski

This year is all about spacious accessories. Hopping from place to place, transitioning from cooler to warmer weather and back, day to evening wear, office to aperitivo.

In times of hybrid work, flexible hours, instantaneous intercity travel, you need a voluminous, free--carry-on-passing bag to hold your essentials, your backups, your might-needs, and then some.

To help you out on that front, we’ve prepped a fistful of safe bets that’ll not only fit everything from laptops to just-in-case sweaters to overnight toiletries, but’ll also seamlessly adhere to your style requirements – casual, professional or otherwise; catching trains, flights or feelings. 

Without further ado then, have at our tips for trusty totes.

The Row XL Park Leather Tote

Image on Highsnobiety
The RowXL Park Leather Tote
$2590
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Known for their top-tier accessories, The Row – by diehard enthusiasts of the titular category, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – had to make this list. Their Park model is a no brainer as far as big bags are concerned, and will effortlessly accompany you to every which occasion, available in black or a beautiful burgundy brown.

Lemaire Large Croissant Cotton Crossbody

Image on Highsnobiety
LemaireLarge Croissant Coated Cotton Crossbody Bag
$1101
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Taking “the bigger the better” quite literally, Lemaire's maximized variant of their bestselling Croissant is a supersized fanny pack to hold far more than keys, coins and a phone. Though we wouldn’t advise you actually take it out clubbing, you could technically store your party outfit plus a change of clothes in this thing. 

Bottega Veneta Arco Large Cow Print Leather Tote

Image on Highsnobiety
Bottega VenetaLarge Leather Tote Bag
$5700
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Yet another near self-explanatory option would be this Bottega Veneta. Not only does it feature the house’s signature weaving, it's an iteration of said infamous "Intrecciato" in calf hide print, amounting in a highly practical, exceedingly unique bag. 

AMI Paris Logo Tote Bag

Image on Highsnobiety
AMI PARISADC Logo Tote Bag
$388
Buy at Luisaviaroma

With its roomy clip buckle pocket, sturdy top handles, and an adjustable shoulder strap, AMI Paris's nylon take on the big bag trend will match your energy, regardless of whether you’re rushing to the airport, packing for an OOO day by the beach, or shopping groceries. 

Balenciaga Chatelet XL Carry All

Image on Highsnobiety
BalenciagaChatelet XL Leather Carry All Tote Bag
$3150
Buy at Luisaviaroma

By now a modern classic, and arguably one of Demna’s most recognizable (and recognized) accessories for the French maison, this Parisian market-inspired colossus of a bag is so big you may be able to fit the other big bags from this list inside of it.

