Wait, When Did Crocs Start Making Suede Shoes?

When you think of Crocs shoes, the Gallery Shoe is not what comes to mind. This isn’t a fun foam clog punctuated with a series of holes, but a proper suede walking shoe.

This all-new Crocs silhouette consists of a fuzzy suede moccasin upper that's enshrouded by a bulky sole unit reminiscent of Crocs’ trail sneakers. It’s almost as if a Clarks Wallabee was plonked inside a hi-tech sneaker.

The neutral Bark color sits somewhere between sand and mushroom, while the black sand is, well… black sand.

These are Crocs, yes, but made formal for wearing at events like gallery openings, as the name suggests. They certainly aren’t the easy-to-wear garden clogs Crocs is most synonymous with.

But truth be told, Crocs has been experimenting far beyond clogs for some time. Last year, the label released Juniper, its first real “sneaker,” and since then, it’s followed up with hybrid boat shoes, collaborative waterproof boots, and rugged ballet shoes for hiking.

The Crocs Gallery Shoe, available from September 30 for $118 on Crocs’ website, is yet another example of the increasingly varied world of Crocs.

