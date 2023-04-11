Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here

Sign up to never miss a drop
While Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God is all about luxury, his subsidiary ESSENTIALS takes a much more accessible and affordable path. With every drop from the luxury sportswear label selling out swiftly, it's a good idea to keep taps on when new product has landed.

Well, good news. The latest collection just landed at MR PORTER and SSENSE. If you missed out on anything you wanted last season though, be sure to hit up StockX.

The Core ESSENTIALS collection boasts the line's signature haul of understated and timeless pieces, including ESSENTIALS hoodies, sweatpants, outerwear, and footwear, and the prices remain as appealing as ever.

The Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection is yet more evidence of Jerry Lorenzo's ability to design at every level and for every customer. As we've seen in recent drops, The Spring 2023 collection sees an ever closer focus on incorporating kids' sizes into the ESSENTIALS lineup. This season also boasts the arrival of new colors, highlights of which are the purple and dusty blue hues which lend a new angle to the line.

Find out where to shop Fear of God ESSENTIALS below.

Buy at SSENSE
Buy at MR PORTER
Image on Highsnobiety

Raglan Sweater

$160

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Bonded Polo

$130

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Half-Zip Jacket

$220

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at Mr Porter
Image on Highsnobiety

New Era Cap

$65

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

V-Neck Vest

$65

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Shirttail Jacket

$200

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Logo Applique Sweatshirt

$90

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at Mr Porter
Image on Highsnobiety

Tapered Drawstring Trousers

$145

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at Mr Porter

Buy Fear of God ESSENTIALS at resale below.

Buy at Luisaviaroma
Buy at StockX
Image on Highsnobiety

California Slippers

$195

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at Luisaviaroma
Image on Highsnobiety

FW22 Hoodie

$67

FOG - Fear Of God Essentials

Buy at StockX

