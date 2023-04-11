Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here

While Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God is all about luxury, his subsidiary ESSENTIALS takes a much more accessible and affordable path. With every drop from the luxury sportswear label selling out swiftly, it's a good idea to keep taps on when new product has landed.

Well, good news. The latest collection just landed at MR PORTER and SSENSE. If you missed out on anything you wanted last season though, be sure to hit up StockX.

The Core ESSENTIALS collection boasts the line's signature haul of understated and timeless pieces, including ESSENTIALS hoodies, sweatpants, outerwear, and footwear, and the prices remain as appealing as ever.

The Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection is yet more evidence of Jerry Lorenzo's ability to design at every level and for every customer. As we've seen in recent drops, The Spring 2023 collection sees an ever closer focus on incorporating kids' sizes into the ESSENTIALS lineup. This season also boasts the arrival of new colors, highlights of which are the purple and dusty blue hues which lend a new angle to the line.

Find out where to shop Fear of God ESSENTIALS below.

Raglan Sweater $160 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at ssense

Bonded Polo $130 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at ssense

Half-Zip Jacket $220 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at Mr Porter

New Era Cap $65 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at ssense

V-Neck Vest $65 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at ssense

Shirttail Jacket $200 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at ssense

Logo Applique Sweatshirt $90 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at Mr Porter

Tapered Drawstring Trousers $145 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at Mr Porter

Buy Fear of God ESSENTIALS at resale below.

California Slippers $195 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at Luisaviaroma

FW22 Hoodie $67 FOG - Fear Of God Essentials Buy at StockX

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.