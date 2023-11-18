Floyd Mayweather Is a Simple Crocs Man, Actually

Floyd Mayweather has never been shy about flexing his wealth. During his boxing career, he earned his nickname "Money" from making it rain dollars on camera.

Mayweather is known for his expensive purchases, often including the nicest cars, massive iced-out jewelry, and luxury name brands comprising his wardrobe. But even with his lavish lifestyle, the legendary boxer is a man of simple Crocs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

During a recent Lakers game, Mayweather appeared courtside, wearing a regular black Crocs clog tucked up under his assumably designer trousers. You can cop the clogs at Crocs for about $50 as we speak.

Nestled between the trendy Panda Dunks and Louis Vuitton's super rare Air Force 1 sneakers (Mayweather has a pair, too), "Money" Mayweather chose the humble Crocs clog.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The black Crocs have become somewhat of Mayweather's go-to shoe for his past few Lakers appearances. Before that, you would likely catch the fighter in Off-White™ sneakers or even Virgil Abloh's coveted Nike sneakers.

Of course, his luxury habits haven't disappeared — they're preserved in the other pieces of his outfits. For instance, the latest Crocs moment paired with a black $590 Loewe t-shirt while a huge diamond glistened around his neck.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Though Mayweather retired with an undefeated record in 2017, the boxer truly hasn't given up the sport and still engages in exhibition bouts here and there. Mayweather is hopping in the ring again with John Gotti III for a rematch during Super Bowl weekend (February 11).

Wonder if he'll pack his Crocs for that busy weekend in Vegas.