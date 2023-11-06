50 of The Best Gifts for This Holiday Season

It's never easy to find a gift for the most important people in your life. Getting something that's meaningful, on-budget, and to someone's tastes can feel nigh on impossible at times, so it's always good to have a lot of options to pick between.

Hoping to provide just that, below we have selected a grand total of 50 of our favorite gifts to get your creative juices flowing as we near the holiday season.

These include everything from grooming sets to the latest tech and (of course) an obligatory multipack of cozy socks. Keep scrolling for an all-out guide to our favorite gifts for the holiday season in 2023.

Houseplant Ashtray Set

Ashtray Set By Seth Rogen $93 Houseplant Buy at Slam Jam

Seth Rogan doesn't just star in hilarious films or model for The Elder Statesman, he is also a skilled potter. With a ceramic studio in his garage, he created the company Houseplant for high-end smoking accessories.

Phaidon Books Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive Book

If you've ever done a spot of online shopping on the Palace website, you'll likely have cracked a smile at its product descriptions. This book compiles some of the best, most random product descriptions to have graced its online store.

Séfr Fuzzy Beanie

Arriving with a super fuzzy texture, this beanie is crafted from alpaca-blend fabric to make it the ultimate winter-warming headwear.

Le Labo Candle Discovery Set

Candle Discovery Set, 3 pcs $95 LE LABO Buy at ssense

Hand-poured in Le Labo's American lab, this set offers three of the brand's popular scented candles (otherwise known by Le Labo as its "bougie parfumée").

Human Made Carabiner

Carabiner 70mm $10 Human Made Buy at Highsnobiety

A small present that would make for a great stocking filler for Japanese fashion enthusiasts, this carabiner comes with engraved detailing spelling out the name of NIGO's brand.

Wacko Maria Palo Santo Sticks

Palo Santo Sticks $47 Wacko Maria Buy at Slam Jam

The ingredients found in the Palo Santo tree are reported to have many benefits, from calming feelings of anxiety to lessening arthritis pain. These sticks from the Japanese brand Wacko Maria aim to help you harness those benefits when burnt.

UNIMATIC U2 Classic UC2

U2 Classic UC2 $440 UNIMATIC Buy at Highsnobiety

Producing streamlined watch designs with top craftsmanship and affordable prices has made Unimatic a buzzy name amongst watch enthusiasts. This made-in-Italy diving watch comes with an NH35A automatic movement tuned to 21600bph and each one is individually numbered.

Brain Dead Logohead Ice Tray

Dead Freeze Ice Tray $58 Brain Dead Buy at Slam Jam

Brain Dead is finding inventive new ways to get its logo on everything and anything. This ice tray lets you add its head-shaped branding to your drinks.

J.W. Anderson x Wellipets Frog Loafer

Frog Loafer $435 J.W. Anderson x Wellipets Buy at Highsnobiety

J.W. Anderson's been on a bit of a frog obsession this season, releasing frog footwear and matching bags in the shape of the amphibious animal.

Space Available Studio Archidesk Pen Holder

Archidesk Pen Holder $110 Space Available Buy at Highsnobiety

Made entirely from recycled post-consumer LDPE and HDPE plastic, including plastic bottle caps collected from Indonesian landfills and waterways, this eye-catching pen holder will add color to any desk set-up.

Off-White™ Arrow Magazine Holder Blue

To showcase your magazine collection, this blue-colored home accessory from Off-White™ comes with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic.

Birkenstock x Tekla Pajama Set

Picking out smart collaborations has been the key to Birkenstock's recent success and its partnership with high-end homeware brand Tekla didn't disappoint. Alongside some cozy, fluffy footwear, the two brands released full pajama sets that are worthy of being worn outside — it would be a shame to confine these to the bedroom.

Marshall Acton III Speaker

A small home speaker that packs a punch, the Acton III is a new design from the iconic British hi-fi company Marshall. The compact speaker is made to deliver room-filling sound.

Nike x AMBUSH Football

As football and fashion continue to collide more frequently, regular collaborators Nike and AMBUSH team up on a capsule collection inspired by the beautiful game. Along with a full kit to play in, the collaboration includes this silver-colored ball to play with.

Carne Bollente Welcum Home Door Mat

Welcum Home Door Mat $100 Carne Bollente Buy at Highsnobiety

Nope, that isn't a typo. Carne Bollente prides itself on its sex-positive motto and provides the classic "welcome" doormat with a cheeky pun.

LEGO Architecture Colosseum Set

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Well, you can think about it some more with this Lego set that recreates the Colosseum.

Jean Paul Gaultier Safety Pin Gaultier Earring

Safety Pin Gaultier Earring $175 Jean Paul Gaultier Buy at Highsnobiety

All is not as it seems with Jean Paul Gaultier's jewelry. These earrings are made to look like a safety pin while another pair from the brand's recent release is shaped to look like a razor.

MOON BOOT Icon Low Faux Curly Boots

Icon Low Faux Curly Boots $260 MOON BOOT Buy at Highsnobiety

Whoever unwraps a pair of these boots is sure not to get cold feel — both literally and figuratively. The fluffy take on Moon Boot's most iconic silhouette comes with a faux shearling outer and insulation for increased warmth and comfort.

Bram's Fruit Lemon Necklace

A "luxury fruit store," Bram's Fruit harnesses the positive emotions that nature gives you and puts them into its products. This gold-plated necklace creates a smiling character out of a lemon for fans of the sour fruit.

Acne Studios Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf

Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf $300 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

Warm, soft scarves have become one of Acne Studios' signature items. The Scandinavian brand specializes in oversized neckwear such as this one, produced in a mohair and alpaca blend fabric.

Aesop Elaborate Body Kit

Elaborate Body Kit - Congruous $117 Aesop Buy at Mr Porter

Combining four of Aesop's most popular products (a hand wash, hand balm, body scrub, and cleanser), this handy pack offers all the tools needed for a self-care routine made from natural, botanical ingredients.

Hatton Labs Emerald Cut Tennis Bracelet

Emerald Cut Tennis Bracelet $375 Hatton Labs Buy at Highsnobiety

A colorful piece of jewelry, this bracelet is made using 925 sterling silver and decorated with green cubic zirconia stones.

Vitra Toolbox

A minimal take on a toolbox, this design from Vitra is not the type of toolbox you want to stick in a dusty corner of the garage. This sleek design will make you want to show off your tools.

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules

ThermoBall Traction Mules $70 The North Face Buy at Highsnobiety

Possibly the most functional sandals around, this pair from The North Face comes with a durable water-repellent finish, lightweight ThermoBall Eco insulation, and a high-traction rubber outsole.

Sacai Jacquard Balaclava & Glove Set

Jacquard Balaclava & Glove Set $305 Sacai Buy at ssense

Over the past few years, balaclavas have gone from being essentials for skiing and armed robberies to being fashionable accessories. This means that traditional hat and glove sets have evolved to include the face-warming headwear.

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's signature sleek aesthetics make its over-head AirPods Max some of the most futuristic-looking headphones around. This pair comes with up to 20 hours of listening time from a single charge and active noise cancellation.

Y/Project Fuck U Pendant Necklace

Fuck U Pendant Necklace $210 Y/Project Buy at Highsnobiety

If you're being forced to buy a present for your arch nemesis, nothing quite says fuck you like a pair of earrings that present two middle fingers.

Porter-Yoshida & Co. Tanker 2-Way Duffle Bag

A brand that has built a cult following thanks to its high-quality creations, Porter-Yoshida & Co. is a specialist in bag making. This compact duffel bag is crafted from a nylon ripstop fabric similar to those used on military-grade jackets and is tear-proof.

JACQUEMUS Le Bob Neve Pink

Le Bob Neve $220 Jacquemus Buy at Highsnobiety

Who says bucket hats are only for summer? There's been an uptick in fluffy, winterized bucket hats of late including this fuzzy pink number from Jacquemus. As shown in Central Cee's campaign for the brand, this hat looks best when paired head-to-toe with fluffy Jacquemus clothing.

Snow Peak Multicolor Titanium Aurora Bottle

Titanium Aurora Bottle, 800 mL $170 Snow Peak Buy at ssense

Japanese label Snow Peak makes gear to help explore the great outdoors. This bottle has a colorful, gradient finish and is crafted from single-wall 1 mm anodized titanium.

Maison Margiela Leather Card Holder

Leather Card Holder $285 Maison Margiela Buy at Highsnobiety

Maison Margiela's leather cardholder doesn't need any logos to show that it's from the pioneering fashion house, all it needs is its famous four stitches.

Bordallo Pinheiro Auergine Platter

Aubergine Earthenware Platter $121 Bordallo Pinheiro Buy at Matches

An ode to Portuguese artist Bordallo Pinheiro, this aubergine platter presents the late artist's typically playful style. One of the most influential people in 19th-century Portuguese culture, this platter was designed long before people started sending eggplant emojis.

Bottega Veneta Unapologetic Sunglasses

Unapologetic Sunglasses $550 Bottega Veneta Buy at Highsnobiety

A statement-making pair of frames, Bottega Veneta's Unapologetic Sunglasses are unapologetically unconventional.

SOCKSSS Two-Pack Socks

No points for guessing what product the brand SOCKSSS specializes in. This two-pack comes OEKO-TEX-certified with the black pair boasting a cozy, fluffy finish.

BAPE Green Shark Seijin Skateboard Deck

Shark Seijin Skateboard Deck $445 BAPE Buy at ssense

Some skateboards are made for skating while others are collector's items, and this board belongs in the latter category. The plywood board not only has a person wearing a BAPE hoodie printed on it but also comes in the shape of that person.

La Boite Concept Square turntable

Created by a family with over 80 years of acoustic know-how, Le Boite Concept combines its knowledge with modern technologies to create ergonomic “all-in-one” products. This turntable is made in France using natural oak plywood, an integrated PHONO MM pre-amplifier, and a 20cm long aluminum tone arm.

Pets So Good Brown Linden Pet Day Bed

Linden Pet Day Bed $540 Pets So Good Buy at ssense

If you're looking to really spoil your pup, Pets So Good's day bed is covered in comfy cushions and has a sleek look.

Bastide Ambre Soir Hand & Body Lotion

Ambre Soir Hand & Body Lotion $45 Bastide Buy at ssense

Bastide's all-natural self-care line utilizes traditional methods to create luxurious goods inspired by Provence, France. This hand and body lotion includes local honey and olive oil from Provence in the recipe.

Hay Play Chess Set

Designed by Swedish graphic designer Clara von Zweigbergk, this chess set has a green and navy blue colorway as opposed to the normal white and black checkerboard design.

Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle

Plissé Electric Kettle $121 ALESSI Buy at Luisaviaroma

Alessi is a homeware brand unlike any other, collaborating with everyone from Salvador Dalí to Virgil Abloh. This kettle was designed together with Issey Miyake and is made to re-create the brand's iconic Plissé pleats fabric.

Jil Sander Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat $385 Jil Sander Buy at Highsnobiety

A luxury accessory to aid in your health and wellness regime, this plant-based yoga mat from Jil Sander is crafted from natural jute rubber.

Boo Oh Small Ray Harness

Small Ray Harness $130 Boo Oh Buy at ssense

This handcrafted rayon rope harness comes with Italian leather trims. It's a very luxurious accessory for your canine friend to enjoy.

Stanley Silver Adventure Camp Pro Cookset

Adventure Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset, 11 pcs $150 Stanley Buy at ssense

A full set of cookware for camping, this stainless steel collection is more than good enough to use in the house and on the road. Plus, it comes with Stanley's lifetime warranty.

LAMY x Highsnobiety Pico Pen

Pico Pen $45 LAMY x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Creating writing tools and accessories that follow the Bauhaus principle of “form follows function,” LAMY has built a reputation for its ergonomic designs. This pen arrives with an innovative system where a push mechanism allows it to shrink down to a small pocket pen or expand into a full-length ballpoint pen.

BALA Black Weighted Bangles

Weighted Bangles, 1 lb $45 Bala Buy at ssense

If you want to make your workouts, from yoga to boxing, that little bit harder, these 1 lb weighted bangles will do the trick.

Horizn Studios M5 Cabin Essential

M5 Cabin Essential Suitcase $450 Horizn Studios Buy at Mr Porter

Traveling with a suitcase that isn't up to standard is never an enjoyable experience. This cabin bag from Horizn Studios, however, has a bunch of features to take some of the stress out of traveling such as a water-resistant front pocket and telescopic handle.

L’Objet X Haas Brothers Mojave Cheeseboards

Mojave Set of 2 Cheeseboards $475 L'Objet x Haas Brothers Buy at Matches

A luxurious set of cheeseboard, this pair of boards is handmade in Portugal using brass and smoked oak.

Therabody Theragun mini Hand-Held Massager

Theragun mini Hand-Held Massager $200 Theragun Buy at ssense

For massages on the go, Therabody's Theragun has a 150-minute battery life. The mini gun is one of many high-tech massagers developed for athletes by Dr. Jason Wersland's company.

Big Bell Ceramics Stovetop Pipe

Stovetop Pipe $91 Big Bell Ceramics Buy at Slam Jam

For the sophisticated smoker, this pipe comes from Big Bell Ceramics which molds all of its creations by hand in Los Angeles.

Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt

Eclair Cotton Quilted Oven Mitt $34 Dusen Dusen Buy at Luisaviaroma

Homeware brand Dusen Dusen is on a mission to make everything in your home a colorful spectacle. That includes its range of oven mitts, complete with clashing colors and patterns.

