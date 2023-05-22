Is This the End of the Hype Designer Era?

This week the fashion industry brought us not one but two record-time firings. Rhuigi Villaseñor, the designer of Rhude, was let go from Bally, a Swiss shoemaker, after less than a year and a half at its helm, only to be outdone by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who was ousted from cult favorite Ann Demeulemeester after showing just one collection. Their exits raise a host of questions, about a proper fit between creative directors and brands they are hired for, about the relationship between business and creative, but most importantly about hype.

In recent years we have seen a slew of appointments of creative directors whose main criteria seems to be their high media profile and not necessarily the level of their skills. It began with Louis Vuitton hiring Virgil Abloh to design its menswear in 2018, while moving Kim Jones, fresh off the explosive LV x Supreme collaboration, to Dior Homme. That marriage worked for several reasons: Abloh was given a mandate to basically do what he did at Off-White™, that is design luxury streetwear, a virtually unlimited budget to put on spectacular shows, and serious marketing muscle and managerial support from LVMH. Meanwhile, Kim Jones was doing the same at Dior Homme, where he turned the brand into a collab machine.

It seems that Abloh’s and Jones’s success was misinterpreted and that some fashion executives drew the conclusion that a young designer with a large social media following and attention from the fashion media is all that’s needed to rejuvenate major brands. It opened the floodgates of hype appointments - Matthew M. Williams at Givenchy, NIGO at Kenzo, Pharrell at Louis Vuitton, Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, and the two above. Fast forward to today and some of those same executives are realizing that they have made serious and costly mistakes and that hype does not necessarily translate into critical and commercial success. Who would’ve thought?

Villaseñor’s appointment to Bally seemed like an especially egregious misalliance. One is a maker of California streetwear, the other is a storied European luxury leather house. The appointment of Saint Sernin, who is known for his aggressively sexy designs, at a brand whose DNA rests on a romantic, attenuated sensibility was also a mismatch. Neither was equipped to lead the brands they were appointed to - they had neither the experience nor the sensibility required, nor, judging by their output, the desire to learn the house codes. On the other hand, one must also ask whether they were given a fair chance and the necessary support and guidance by the management. It seems that today brands operate like record albums - instead of growing an artist, they require immediate hits, and if those don’t materialize quickly the artist gets dropped.

Rhuigi Villaseñor acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Bally fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Getty Images / Pietro D'Aprano

We have been here before. Villaseñor and Saint Sernin join an illustrious club of disastrous failures of hype appointments such as the erstwhile streetstyle darling Justin O’Shea at Brioni and the pop singer Lindsay Lohan at Ungaro. Both were flash-in-the-pan hires for which brands took reputational and financial hits. It seems that today we are simply at the end of another round.

What brands need to understand is that hype appointments rarely work. Even the mighty Rhianna had to suffer LVMH dropping the curtain on her Fenty line of clothing. After all, designing fashion is not like pumping out lipstick. The Pharrell appointment may prove successful, but only for the reasons stated above; his mandate is to make luxury streetwear for men, which he knows how to do and which is not nearly as hard as designing a proper womens fashion line.

Perhaps Louis Vuitton’s success in turning a fancy luggage-maker into a full-fledged fashion juggernaut set unrealistic expectations for the rest of the industry. But that does not mean that similarly positioned brands should follow. Do grownup luxury players like Bally, and for that matter Ferragamo, where Davis is also perhaps visibly struggling (and will probably be fired within a year), need to be remade into fashion brands? Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana seem to be doing just fine catering to the 1%, as they have always done, especially with the whole purported “quiet luxury” revival.

One thing is clear; brand managers are about to learn some lessons anew and will have to do some soul-searching with regards to whom they appoint as creative directors. It is too easy to say the system is broken when it’s pulling in record-breaking amounts of money each year. But many brands will have to reassess their values and realize that hype is no substitute for talent. Perhaps it is time to go back to hiring or promoting talented fashion designers who know how fashion works (see: Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, Pieter Muilier at Alaia, Phoebe Philo at LVMH, and, hopefully, Peter Do at Helmut Lang) and giving them a proper set of resources - managerial, marketing, and staff - from which they can do their best. Fashion will be better off for it.