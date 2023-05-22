Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Is This the End of the Hype Designer Era?

in CultureWords By Eugene Rabkin
Sign up to never miss a drop

This week the fashion industry brought us not one but two record-time firings. Rhuigi Villaseñor, the designer of Rhude, was let go from Bally, a Swiss shoemaker, after less than a year and a half at its helm, only to be outdone by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who was ousted from cult favorite Ann Demeulemeester after showing just one collection. Their exits raise a host of questions, about a proper fit between creative directors and brands they are hired for, about the relationship between business and creative, but most importantly about hype.

In recent years we have seen a slew of appointments of creative directors whose main criteria seems to be their high media profile and not necessarily the level of their skills. It began with Louis Vuitton hiring Virgil Abloh to design its menswear in 2018, while moving Kim Jones, fresh off the explosive LV x Supreme collaboration, to Dior Homme. That marriage worked for several reasons: Abloh was given a mandate to basically do what he did at Off-White™, that is design luxury streetwear, a virtually unlimited budget to put on spectacular shows, and serious marketing muscle and managerial support from LVMH. Meanwhile, Kim Jones was doing the same at Dior Homme, where he turned the brand into a collab machine.

It seems that Abloh’s and Jones’s success was misinterpreted and that some fashion executives drew the conclusion that a young designer with a large social media following and attention from the fashion media is all that’s needed to rejuvenate major brands. It opened the floodgates of hype appointments - Matthew M. Williams at Givenchy, NIGO at Kenzo, Pharrell at Louis Vuitton, Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, and the two above. Fast forward to today and some of those same executives are realizing that they have made serious and costly mistakes and that hype does not necessarily translate into critical and commercial success. Who would’ve thought?

Villaseñor’s appointment to Bally seemed like an especially egregious misalliance. One is a maker of California streetwear, the other is a storied European luxury leather house. The appointment of Saint Sernin, who is known for his aggressively sexy designs, at a brand whose DNA rests on a romantic, attenuated sensibility was also a mismatch. Neither was equipped to lead the brands they were appointed to - they had neither the experience nor the sensibility required, nor, judging by their output, the desire to learn the house codes. On the other hand, one must also ask whether they were given a fair chance and the necessary support and guidance by the management. It seems that today brands operate like record albums - instead of growing an artist, they require immediate hits, and if those don’t materialize quickly the artist gets dropped.

We have been here before. Villaseñor and Saint Sernin join an illustrious club of disastrous failures of hype appointments such as the erstwhile streetstyle darling Justin O’Shea at Brioni and the pop singer Lindsay Lohan at Ungaro. Both were flash-in-the-pan hires for which brands took reputational and financial hits. It seems that today we are simply at the end of another round.

What brands need to understand is that hype appointments rarely work. Even the mighty Rhianna had to suffer LVMH dropping the curtain on her Fenty line of clothing. After all, designing fashion is not like pumping out lipstick. The Pharrell appointment may prove successful, but only for the reasons stated above; his mandate is to make luxury streetwear for men, which he knows how to do and which is not nearly as hard as designing a proper womens fashion line.

Perhaps Louis Vuitton’s success in turning a fancy luggage-maker into a full-fledged fashion juggernaut set unrealistic expectations for the rest of the industry. But that does not mean that similarly positioned brands should follow. Do grownup luxury players like Bally, and for that matter Ferragamo, where Davis is also perhaps visibly struggling (and will probably be fired within a year), need to be remade into fashion brands? Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana seem to be doing just fine catering to the 1%, as they have always done, especially with the whole purported “quiet luxury” revival.

One thing is clear; brand managers are about to learn some lessons anew and will have to do some soul-searching with regards to whom they appoint as creative directors. It is too easy to say the system is broken when it’s pulling in record-breaking amounts of money each year. But many brands will have to reassess their values and realize that hype is no substitute for talent. Perhaps it is time to go back to hiring or promoting talented fashion designers who know how fashion works (see: Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, Pieter Muilier at Alaia, Phoebe Philo at LVMH, and, hopefully, Peter Do at Helmut Lang) and giving them a proper set of resources - managerial, marketing, and staff - from which they can do their best. Fashion will be better off for it.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Apparently, Supreme Is Entering Clog Territory with Nike Soon

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Well, It Happened: Givenchy Turned Its Shark Boots Into Ankle Sandals

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HBO’s Next 'Euphoria' Is More Like "Twisted Torture Porn"

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Cannes, Irina Shayk Is the Unofficial Queen of Dressing Down

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023