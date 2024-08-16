Jay-Z Is Out Here in Louis Vuitton Timbs? Deadass

No one's shoe game is as interesting as Jay-Z's right now. For years, PUMA's trusty steppers have occupied his rotation. But now, we're seeing the musician wear everything from his iconic Reebok collaboration to impressive adidias sneakers to some of the most coveted Nikes.

Things just got even more intriguing as Hov laced up in Louis Vuitton's sought-after Timberland boots. Very NY. Very rich behavior.

While attending Fanatics Fest, basically a first-of-its-kind convention for just sports diehards, Jay-Z naturally attended the 40/40 Club pop-up at the festival. As he walked past a gathering of screaming press, Jay-Z flashed his smile and 'fit.

Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jay wore a "Grace Under Pressure" rap-tee-style shirt and what seems like regular blue jeans, complete with quiet luxury flexes like a $340,000 Jacob & Co. x Bugatti Tourbillon watch and Louis Vuitton's wheat-colored Timbs boots.

When looking at a video of Jay-Z, it looks as if he's staying true to his NY roots with a just classic pair of "Buttah" Timberland boots. But detailed looks revealed that unmistakable Louis Vuitton monogram blanketing the luscious suede upper.

Of course, the billionaire can afford the collaborative Timbs, which retailed for $2,850. He may have even gotten the hook-up from his frequent collaborator Pharrell Williams (ICYMI: Pharrell is also Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director).

Jay-Z attended Pharrell's Louis Vuitton debut with wife, Beyoncé, and performed later in the evening. Moreover, he often wears Pharrrell's Louis Vuitton pieces, having developed a particularly liking for the brand's snug beanies.

Now, Mr. Shawn Carter is out here in Pharrell's (basically) $3,000 Louis Vuitton Timbs. Deadass.