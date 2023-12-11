Is Kanye West Back?

For better or worse, Kanye West is back. December 2023 marks an impromptu comeback tour of sorts for the rapper now known as Ye, as he returns to America for the first time in months to debut his first new album since 2022's Donda and Donda 2.

Ye, who spent most of 2023 relatively under the radar, does appear to be angling himself for a comeback, especially with the alleged debut of Vultures, an album originally rumored to be called ¥$.

He arrived in Miami with wife Bianca Censori on December 9, touching foot on American soil for the first time since May 2023, or so. Ye and Censori then strolled over to Art Basel, where Ye wore an all-white iteration of his typical get-up — headwrap, T-shirt, crossbody bag, pants tucked into sock shoes — and Censori wore one of her typically provocative outfits: a mostly see-through, skin-tight bodysuit with heels.

On Censori's head, a sort of coconut-shaped blond wig and, clutched against her body, an enormous stuffed bear.

This is so de rigueur for Ye and Censori that the couple appeared to be getting hardly any looks at all while strolling around Art Basel.

Notice the logo on the rear of Ye's T-shirt, though: it's apparently the Vultures logo. And notice that, despite Censori's clothes reportedly fueling a brief separation, they now appear as close as ever.

Ye really began teasing his new album later, playing snippets of songs for friends at a hotel.

That night, in fact, Ye, collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, and longtime ally DJ Khaled actually performed some of those new tracks for an unsuspecting crowd at nightclub LIV Miami.

If this all feels very much like it's leading up to something: yes, indeed.

During his little concert, Ye told the crowd that his new album is apparently dropping very soon. In mere days actually.

It's hardly the first release date (or extempore performance) for Ye's next record but hearing it from the guy himself has cheered fans into believing that Ye and Ty's Vultures will actually release on December 15.

It'd be wise for fans to avoid getting their hopes up, though, as Ye has fumbled "confirmed" release dates plenty of times in the past.

Still, the facts are that Ye and Censori are in Miami while Ye is really pushing the album. There's even a December 12 "rave" being promoted by Ye fanpages, presumably a fans-only replacement for the bloated listening parties of the Donda era.

If so, it does feel like Ye is prepping himself to return to the spotlight in a big way.

Recall that Ye spent much of the first half all but hiding with Bianca Censori following his indefensible meltdown in late 2022, wherein Ye made headlines for lashing out at entities as disparate as the late Virgil Abloh and "Jewish people," as he said in a tweet.

Though that tweet partially contributed to his Twitter ban, Ye was eventually allowed back onto Twitter with little pomp or circumstance.

Around the same time, Ye effectively moved to Europe with Censori in June, spending most of the summer getting up to hijinks across Italy that ranged from merely wearing outrageous outfits — sometimes with only socks and sometimes with no shoes at all — to clashing with local authorities over some borderline NSFW antics — specifically, Ye dropped his pants in Venice.

That is a real sentence about something that really happened.

Later, Ye fled Italy to Saudi Arabia, where he's been staying for the past few months to put the finishing touches on the Vultures, the long-awaited collaborative album he created with Ty Dolla $ign and a cadre of friends.

Ye is also developing new product and promotions for his YEEZY brand, too, as evidenced by various leaks and activations held over the past year. The biggest one, of course, was the strangely sudden YEEZY SEASON 10 "fashion show," which placed a couple dozen candle-toting waifs in tight clothes in an empty Los Angeles storefront.

Compared to the explosive YEEZY SEASON 9 experience — the Paris presentation where Ye debuted a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt as some sort of affected marketing stunt — YEEZY SEASON 10 was so understated that it practically didn't even happen. But it did foretell a new era for Ye's brand, now that it's divorced from adidas.

Part of the problem, though, is that while Ye certainly is culturally positioned for a comeback — he remains out of the mainstream in light of the objectively disagreeable things he said and people he surrounded himself with a year ago — he hasn't really done anything to deserve his return.

It's still the same old Ye, inarguably talented at generating buzz and titillating his followers through abrupt provocation. But it's also the same old Ye incapable of owning up to mistakes.

Besides a toss-off Instagram post about 21 Jump Street making him "like Jewish people again," Ye never really faced up to the stuff he said, things he did, or people he hurt.

So, though Ye's comeback feels correct timing-wise, it does not feel correct in terms of, y'know, the things that most people do to win their way back into the public's good graces; things like apologies, self-reflection, a pledge to do better now that they understand why what they once did was wrong.

But Ye's seemingly banking on the sheer exuberance that follows any of his new music to usher in a clear path for a return to conventional celebrity. In any other case, not a good tact but, for the mercurial and perpetually outrage-baiting Ye, par for the course.