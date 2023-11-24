Kanye Is Barefoot & Dining Fine

When Kanye "Ye" West ditched his socks and shoes to instead wander Europe barefoot earlier this year, little did we know it would become a thing.

Not a thing that others necessarily followed (they didn’t), but a thing he and his wife, Bianca Censori, would continue to do for the best part of summer. Each to their own, I say.

Now, though, Ye has seemingly taken his barefoot antics to the next level, that’s after he was spotted dining inside Dubai’s celeb hotspot Nobu, with naked feet bare for all to see.

Ye, who dined alone amid reports he and Censori have broken up, was pictured alongside the famous Japanese restaurant’s head chef, Nobu Matsuhisa, wearing an all-black ensemble and his now-signature head scarf.

On the foot, though, Ye wore nothing. Nothing but some presumably callus soles following months of barefoot galavanting.

Thing is, and yes there’s a thing, Kanye has an excuse for being barefoot this time around after Matsuhisa uploaded an image to Instagram explaining the debacle.

“The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore,” explained the post, which also revealed that Kanye was dining at the Nobu by the Beach restaurant at the exclusive Atlantis The Royal resort.

The YEEZY founder, who traveled to the Middle East earlier this month, was spotted alongside North West exploring the UNESCO world heritage site Diriyah only days before, but amid break up rumors, the internet noticed Censori’s absence.

According to sources, 46-year-old Ye and 28-year-old Bianca have been at breaking point for some time now.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," said a US Sun source.

"Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October ... He is a very difficult person to be around and work for. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit."

Breaking point or not, what you really have to feel for the poor sole of Ye’s feet. After months of barefoot walking around central Europe, most of which is all cobbled and uneven, one can only begin to imagine their condition. Pray for them.