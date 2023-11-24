Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kanye Is Barefoot & Dining Fine

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

When Kanye "Ye" West ditched his socks and shoes to instead wander Europe barefoot earlier this year, little did we know it would become a thing

Not a thing that others necessarily followed (they didn’t), but a thing he and his wife, Bianca Censori, would continue to do for the best part of summer. Each to their own, I say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, though, Ye has seemingly taken his barefoot antics to the next level, that’s after he was spotted dining inside Dubai’s celeb hotspot Nobu, with naked feet bare for all to see.

Ye, who dined alone amid reports he and Censori have broken up, was pictured alongside the famous Japanese restaurant’s head chef, Nobu Matsuhisa, wearing an all-black ensemble and his now-signature head scarf.

On the foot, though, Ye wore nothing. Nothing but some presumably callus soles following months of barefoot galavanting.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Thing is, and yes there’s a thing, Kanye has an excuse for being barefoot this time around after Matsuhisa uploaded an image to Instagram explaining the debacle.

“The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore,” explained the post, which also revealed that Kanye was dining at the Nobu by the Beach restaurant at the exclusive Atlantis The Royal resort.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The YEEZY founder, who traveled to the Middle East earlier this month, was spotted alongside North West exploring the UNESCO world heritage site Diriyah only days before, but amid break up rumors, the internet noticed Censori’s absence.

According to sources, 46-year-old Ye and 28-year-old Bianca have been at breaking point for some time now.

"Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision," said a US Sun source.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October ... He is a very difficult person to be around and work for. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit."

Breaking point or not, what you really have to feel for the poor sole of Ye’s feet. After months of barefoot walking around central Europe, most of which is all cobbled and uneven, one can only begin to imagine their condition. Pray for them.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Haru Sweater
Séfr
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
URAINMI Rainier
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$250
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is Kanye West Still One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest Moguls in 2023?
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Somehow, Kanye Found Someone Worse to Be YEEZY CEO
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shoeless Kanye West Is Dressing Like an Elderly Tourist
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Timeline of Kanye's "Eyesore" $6m Calabasas House Falling Apart
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Dior Snow Boots Fall/Winter 2023.
    Dior's Snow Boots Are More Après Than Ski
    • Sneakers
  • long coats trench coats
    The Longer The Coat, The Better Prepared For Winter
    • Style
  • adifom Boots
    Rainwear That Sparks Joy
    • Style
  • Kanye West is seen walking out of son Saint's basketball game wearing a bomber jacket, sweatpants, and socks
    Kanye Is Barefoot & Dining Fine
    • Culture
  • stüssy birkenstock collab 2023
    Say Hello to Stüssy & Birkenstock's Coziest Collab Yet
    • Sneakers
  • JLo wears a grey sweater, pleated pants, white shirt & Hermes Birkin bag
    JLo’s Quiet Luxury Moment Is Actually Quite Loud 
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023