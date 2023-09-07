Kanye & Wife Bianca's NSFW Antics Might've Gone Too Far

Kanye "Ye" West and wife Bianca Censori have evolved their style consistently over the past several months. Since first being seen in public several months ago, the couple has worn increasingly distinct, unconventional looks that peaked in late August when Ye was seen on a boat in Venice without his pants.

It was the latest in a series of boundary-pushing looks, from the MMA shinguards and Aqua Sock slippers that YEEZY founder Ye has worn in place of shoes to the daring bodysuits and dainty heels that Censori has been seen wearing during the couple's prolonged Italian vacation.

Even if you thought that Ye strolling the city barefoot was outré, you'd have to admit that the both Ye and Censori have only outdone themselves over time.

However, it seems like Ye and Censori's NSFW antics may have backfired, beyond drumming up typical outrage on social media — a September 6 photo showing Censori covering her body with a pink pillow stirred umbrage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Still, although Ye and Censori outfits successfully and consistently secured tabloids' attention over the summer — assuming that was even their intent — the couple is apparently facing some real-life repercussions for one of their most recent outings.

Ye and Censori have reportedly been banned from Venice's boats following Ye's recent pantsless outing as police investigate complaints from the boats' operating company.

The couple has since left Venice, either way, and are currently in Milan, where they've been seen spending time with Marni's Milanese creative director Francesco Risso.

Simultaneously, anonymous sources have posited that there's some sort of romantic strife between Ye and Censori, positing that Censori has been less communicative with her friends as of late and that she's changed significantly since she quietly married Ye in January.

This is all unconfirmed, of course, though it is complicated by their admittedly strange stay in Italy, which has seen the couple jet between a Travis Scott concert to ice cream carts between Rome, Venice, and Milan.

Presumably, there's a business component to Ye and Censori's Italian stay. Ye recently appointed a controversial new CEO for his YEEZY brand, which appears to be ramping up production following the enigmatic YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show in early summer.

Remember that Ye's adidas YEEZY line was initially produced in Italy: not difficult to imagine that his revamped YEEZY collections will also be manufactured in the region.

Imagery of a new, adidas-free YEEZY shoe recently leaked online, further suggesting that Ye is prepping for the return of YEEZY proper, especially given the immense funds he reportedly received following adidas' tremendously successful sales of leftover YEEZY sneakers.

That Ye and Censori are possibly facing any kind of public scrutiny is likely entirely unlikely to dissuade Ye from his chosen path.