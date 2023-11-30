Sign up to never miss a drop
Bound 2: Kanye & Wife Bianca Kissed & Made Up

in Culture by Jake Silbert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's tumultuous relationship seems impossible to comprehend from the outside because here we are mere days after it was widely reported that the couple had separated and wouldn't you know it, they're already back together.

After wife Bianca reportedly left Dubai, where Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has been living in Dubai for the better part of a month, the Donda rapper was seen dining alone at Nobu in Atlantis, an upscale hotel.

It was a short-lived break-up, though, as Ye and Bianca were seen together barely a week after it was first alleged that they'd split.

The timeline's like this: Ye and Bianca are "confirmed" to separate sometime around November 17 and reunite sometime around November 23. I say "confirmed" in quotes because the sources are anonymous insiders providing statements to tabloids so everything is a bit fuzzy, really.

But it is definitely true that Ye was seen on his lonesome for several days, as local shutterbugs confirmed by snapping impromptu photos of Ye around Atlantis.

Those same nameless sources claimed that Ye, 46, has exerted a concerning level of control over Bianca, 28.

"He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye," a source told The Sun.

""Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit."

Indeed, Ye's mood really improved once Bianca returned and he was seen grinning ear to ear while handing over a pair of his sock sneakers to chef Nobu Matsuhisa, founder of the eponymous upscale restaurant chain.

Having decamped from Italy where he began working on his forthcoming album, Ye is apparently making Dubai his temporary home.

Italian authorities are probably thrilled: Ye and Bianca's wild outfits got the couple in hot water with local authorities, though they got away with shoelessness (and barefootedness, Ye's preferred new form) plus some borderline NSFW looks on Bianca's part, especially.

These outré outfits were apparently part of the reason that Bianca headed home to Australia to catch a breather, if the anonymous sources are to be believed. It is interesting that though the looks are still pretty crazy, Ye and Bianca have really toned things down while in Dubai.

Ye's footwear experiments have seemingly ceased as he's apparently landed on a pair of flat-footed sock shoes that he apparently deems passable, though they do have soles, sorta.

There isn't much movement on YEEZY, Ye's fashion brand, since that impromptu YEEZY SEASON 10 fashion show earlier this year — really, it just seems like Ye's only focus right now is his new music, which has been trickling out here and there over the past month, despite a suddenly canceled series of live shows.

Meanwhile, Ye's other properties have been left to rot while he galivants across the world. Maybe he's just really just living that Jesus lifestyle and ditching all of his other material possessions while he strides the world in sandals. And sometimes barefoot.

If so, I suppose all he really needs is Bianca Censori by his side, which he once again does.

