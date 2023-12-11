Sign up to never miss a drop
How to Watch Kanye West Premiere New Album 'Vultures'

It's YEEZY season, once again. A year after Kanye West, now known as Ye, effectively vanished from public scrutiny, he's shoving his way back in the spotlight with a fresh LP and a typically splashy premiere.

Vultures, the new album that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have been working on all summer, blew through all of its prior release dates with gusto but Ye has seemingly nailed down a proper release date of December 15.

So, what to do to ensure that Ye's new music dominates the internet come December 15? Answer: raves.

Ye has assembled an impromptu Vultures listening party that kinda recalls the "glory days" of Donda. Unlike last time, though, Ye isn't filling football stadiums. A flyer sent out to media and YEEZY fans by "YZY DISPATCH" late on December 11 revealed the details for Ye's Vulture rave.

There's a free global livestream on the YEEZY website and for folks in Miami, Ye's team is selling tickets via Eventnoire to attend the party-cum-concert IRL.

Only true YEEZY acolytes need apply, though: general admission is priced at $200 and would-be VIPs must cough up an imposing $600 before the show starts at midnight though, knowing Ye, things will likely begin quite a bit later.

True to form, Ye promises guest stars.

His first performance in Miami, an improvisatory takeover of LIV Miami, included Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Khaled while this "rave" includes Ye, Ty (each identified by their new signifiers, ¥ and $), Lil Durk, and Chris Brown, because Ye thoroughly enjoys courting controversial collaborators. Any press is good press, you see.

As to what the rave entails exactly, the press release allows little mystery.

"¥ $ Host A Rave Live Streamed From Miami Design Week To Debut Their Collaborative Album Vultures Joined By Lil Durk Chris Brown To Perform," it says in halting semi-sentences. "¥ $ Bring Music And Unite Communities For A Subversive Event."

Sure, why not.

Much hay has been made about Vultures in the lead-up to its presumed release. It is the product of Ye's terrifically bizarre summer after all, where he and on-again, off-again wife Bianca Censori dominated headlines with wild outfits and inexplicable antics that successfully made the couple permanent tabloid fodder even as he quietly toiled on the album with Ty in relative privacy.

Vultures is also the clearest sign of what Ye's likely envisioning as his big comeback, his most direct stab at returning to convention since the firestorm deservingly generated by his late 2022 breakdown. Aside from the headline-baiting outfits he wore with his wife in Italy, Ye has mostly kept to himself.

Save for one half-sincere Instagram post, Ye never really addressed the controversy that hastened public disappearance and tanked his presidential campaign (which was never in great shape to begin with). Because Ye never really owned up to his actions, there ought to be at least some lingering wariness prior to his presumed return to form.

Some of Ye's fans are wondering whether Vultures' stark monochrome cover, complete with Old English font, is a reference to Burzum, the proto-black metal outfit founded by neo-Nazi Varg Vikernes. Not terribly encouraging evidence that Ye is feeling remorseful for saying that he'd go "death con 3 on Jewish people" back in October 2022.

But this is the guy who had the bright idea to market his fashion show with "White Lives Matter" T-shirts, remember: provocation is Ye's modus operandi.

That doesn't mean that a little self-awareness would be amiss, though.

