Kanye's New Album Brings Grubby YEEZY Merch With It

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Whether you like it or not, YEEZY season is most definitely upon us after Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed the specifics of Vultures, the highly-anticipated new album that he and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing for the last few months.

If a Vultures release date (and an organized celebratory rave) wasn’t enough for those desperately craving Ye's musical content, the controversial rapper is also simultaneously dropping a capsule of YEEZY album merchandise, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ye being Ye, though, this isn’t any generic album merch, this is YEEZY album merch. Which, in this case, means pre-dirtied tour tees adorning the Vulture logo, a $100 YZY “Passport” dog tag, and a pair of Pods Sock Shoes, a room-dividing style of footwear that’s become something of a Ye signature in 2023.

The merch, which is yet to be given an official release date, is perhaps the perfect (or only) outfit to wear while watching the free Vulture global livestream on the YEEZY website. Or, better still, sport at Ye’s impromptu IRL party-cum-concert, that's if you're willing to pay up to $600 for entry, anyway.

Pretty steep for an album launch, sure, but then again, what else would you expect of Ye?

After months of ifs and maybes about a potential album release, it's a relief that Vultures is finally actually here. It is the end result of Ye's barefooted summer after all, where he and on-again, off-again wife Bianca Censori dominated headlines as they meandered around Europe in their truly mad 'fits.

Point is, for better or worse, Ye is back making music (and, in turn, headlines). And what better way to announce your highly-anticipated new album than with a live stream, an IRL rave, and a YEEZY album merch collection? Very Ye, indeed.

