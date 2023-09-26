Kanye & His Wife's Risqué Outfits Shut Down Milan

Kanye "Ye" West and wife Bianca Censori have gotten real comfortable in Italy, even with all the controversies and outrage they've kicked up by being maybe just a little too comfortable (what other headspace lets you drop trou in public?). Ye and Bianca must feel like locals, because in late September, they effectively shut down a city street for an impromptu photoshoot.

Having already hit most of the big Italian cities, including Rome, Venice, and Milan, Ye and Bianca headed off to Florence following a brief trip to London.

It was Milan Fashion Week but, the day before Ye and Bianca visited Giuseppe Zanotti's Milanese presentation — apparently the only show they attended — they were in Firenze to see the sights.

As is typical these days, Ye dressed in a face-obscured black outfit complete with sock-like shoes (no aqua socks or bare feet, though) while Bianca wore a nude-colored bodysuit, tights, and her preferred kitten heels to match.

Having already drawn a big crowd while hitting some stores, Ye and Bianca suddenly set up for a bizarre photoshoot in the middle of the street, effectively shutting the street down to foot traffic.

Maybe Ye was just celebrating the sudden support that adidas' CEO recently offered him — otherwise, who knows? These are the kind of spontaneous whims that define Ye's genius, according to his sycophants.

A blankly smiling Bianca posed while the crowd of locals and passersby cheered as Ye stepped back and snapped with his iPhone.

The end result looked more like a flash mob than anything else but such is life when you're Italy's most famous tourists.

Ye and Bianca's extended Italian vacation has mostly been denoted by a series of truly outré outfits impressive in their audaciousness and consistency.

Bianca's looks are as confident as Ye's are bashful. While she dresses down in bodysuits, skin-tight dresses, and barely-there underwear, Ye shrouds himself in black facewraps and dark clothes to match, sliding around in minimalist footwear.

The looks that the couple wore in late September would've been pretty eye-opening if they weren't just iterations of their uniforms.

But seeing Ye and Bianca in a crowd of normally-dressed people really highlights how distinct they dress. No one looks quite like them and, thus, no one can shut down a street like them.