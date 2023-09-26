Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kanye & His Wife's Risqué Outfits Shut Down Milan

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Kanye "Ye" West and wife Bianca Censori have gotten real comfortable in Italy, even with all the controversies and outrage they've kicked up by being maybe just a little too comfortable (what other headspace lets you drop trou in public?). Ye and Bianca must feel like locals, because in late September, they effectively shut down a city street for an impromptu photoshoot.

Having already hit most of the big Italian cities, including Rome, Venice, and Milan, Ye and Bianca headed off to Florence following a brief trip to London.

It was Milan Fashion Week but, the day before Ye and Bianca visited Giuseppe Zanotti's Milanese presentation — apparently the only show they attended — they were in Firenze to see the sights.

As is typical these days, Ye dressed in a face-obscured black outfit complete with sock-like shoes (no aqua socks or bare feet, though) while Bianca wore a nude-colored bodysuit, tights, and her preferred kitten heels to match.

Having already drawn a big crowd while hitting some stores, Ye and Bianca suddenly set up for a bizarre photoshoot in the middle of the street, effectively shutting the street down to foot traffic.

Maybe Ye was just celebrating the sudden support that adidas' CEO recently offered him — otherwise, who knows? These are the kind of spontaneous whims that define Ye's genius, according to his sycophants.

A blankly smiling Bianca posed while the crowd of locals and passersby cheered as Ye stepped back and snapped with his iPhone.

The end result looked more like a flash mob than anything else but such is life when you're Italy's most famous tourists.

Ye and Bianca's extended Italian vacation has mostly been denoted by a series of truly outré outfits impressive in their audaciousness and consistency.

Bianca's looks are as confident as Ye's are bashful. While she dresses down in bodysuits, skin-tight dresses, and barely-there underwear, Ye shrouds himself in black facewraps and dark clothes to match, sliding around in minimalist footwear.

The looks that the couple wore in late September would've been pretty eye-opening if they weren't just iterations of their uniforms.

But seeing Ye and Bianca in a crowd of normally-dressed people really highlights how distinct they dress. No one looks quite like them and, thus, no one can shut down a street like them.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Alpaca Static Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$300
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hip-Hop Producers Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know About
    • Street Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Only Person Outdressing Rocky & Rihanna Is Their Baby
    • Style
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Inside Kanye's Secret YEEZY SEASON 10 Show
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Trefoil Sweatshirt
    adidas Fleece Is This Year's Christmas Miracle
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • omega x swatch
    We Went Shopping for Omega x Swatch at Resale & Here's What We Found
    • Style
  • peter do ss24
    No Does Peter Do Better Than Peter Do
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2023
    • Sneakers
  • Taylor Swift seen at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football game wearing New Balance 550 sneakers
    Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • puma noah second collab
    PUMA & Noah Are on a Winning Streak
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023