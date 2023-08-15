KENZO-FACE, Have We Met Before?

During KENZO’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation in Paris earlier this year, Nigo presented his first sneakers as the Japanese label’s creative director.

The first, the KENZO-DOME, was officially revealed (and released) in June, and immediately found itself added to my ever-growing list of Luxury Sneakers I Might Actually Wear.

Now, though, the second silhouette shown during the same Parisian show, a retro running-inspired sneaker titled KENZO-FACE, looks to be edging closer to a release date, that’s after close-up images were posted to Instagram by renowned curation page @le.syndrome.

On first impressions, the KENZO-FACE looks to be pulling on the shoe strings of the ongoing Y2K trend with its metallic paneling, thick laces, and mish-mash of fabrics on the upper.

That being said, upon closer inspection: they also bear a striking resemblance to a New Balance 860v2, don’t you think?

Meshy upper? Check. Voluminous midsole? Check. Single letter branding on the side? Check.

Let me be clear: I’m not accusing anyone of anything here, just merely pointing out what I'm seeing.

No hate to Nigo here, though, who since becoming KENZO's Artistic Director has elevated the label ten-fold after arriving with a sizable weight of expectation.

But hey, Nigo being Nigo'ing and he always delivers. His new KENZO-FACE sneakers, whether they resemble NB or not, are no different.