Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

KENZO-FACE, Have We Met Before?

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

During KENZO’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation in Paris earlier this year, Nigo presented his first sneakers as the Japanese label’s creative director.

The first, the KENZO-DOME, was officially revealed (and released) in June, and immediately found itself added to my ever-growing list of Luxury Sneakers I Might Actually Wear.

Now, though, the second silhouette shown during the same Parisian show, a retro running-inspired sneaker titled KENZO-FACE, looks to be edging closer to a release date, that’s after close-up images were posted to Instagram by renowned curation page @le.syndrome.

On first impressions, the KENZO-FACE looks to be pulling on the shoe strings of the ongoing Y2K trend with its metallic paneling, thick laces, and mish-mash of fabrics on the upper.

That being said, upon closer inspection: they also bear a striking resemblance to a New Balance 860v2, don’t you think?

Meshy upper? Check. Voluminous midsole? Check. Single letter branding on the side? Check.

1 / 5
@le.syndrome

Let me be clear: I’m not accusing anyone of anything here, just merely pointing out what I'm seeing.

No hate to Nigo here, though, who since becoming KENZO's Artistic Director has elevated the label ten-fold after arriving with a sizable weight of expectation.

But hey, Nigo being Nigo'ing and he always delivers. His new KENZO-FACE sneakers, whether they resemble NB or not, are no different.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    17 Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime

    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands

    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them

    • Style
  • buying fake sneakers main Adidas Nike

    In 2023 There's No Reason to Be Mad at Fake Kicks

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight

    • Style
  • kenzo sneaker

    Kenzo's New Sneakers Promise a Bright Future

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    KENZO-FACE, Have We Met Before?

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Palace Created the MCU (McDonald's Cinematic Universe)

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    PALACE MCDONALD'S Is Served

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Austin Butler Is as Good at Dressing Down as He Is Dressing Up

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No One Does Accessories Quite Like Supreme

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Tech Fleece Reaches Peak Cozy Status

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023