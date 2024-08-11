$400 Loro Piana Dickies Are the Ultimate Workwear Luxury

Loro Piana, the ultimate in luxury. Dickies, the epitome of unpretentious workwear. Loro Piana Dickies — uh, what? If you thought Louis Vuitton x Timberland was wild, buckle up.

The big difference, however, is that this is NOT a Loro Piana x Dickies collab. These are, instead, Dickies 874 work pants made of exquisite Loro Piana wool.

Big difference but similar excellent result: A bizarrely satisfying juxtaposition of sumptuous fabrication and the quotidian ideal.

This genius cultural crossover comes courtesy of ESTNATION, an upscale and suiting-heavy 23-year-old retailer that's part of the Sazaby League conglomerate.

ESTNATION

Besides running boutiques like ESTNATION and the Japanese branch of Ron Herman, Sazaby League is also the Japanese licensee of big brands like Canada Goose, Camper, Madhappy and Ron Herman.

You can really get a sense of the far-reaching brand intuition inherent to Sazaby League (and therefore ESTNATION) in the Loro Piana Dickies pants, which hybridize two far-reaching fashion elements into a wild hybrid that feels shockingly organic.

Releasing exclusively at ESTNATION's Japanese stores on August 9, the Loro Piana Dickies are exactly what they sound like: Timeless Dickies 874 work pants subtly elevated to luxury slacks by Loro Piana wool and thoughtful details that range from horn buttons to a Dickies patch trimmed with exotic leather.

And they're priced to match at ¥58,300 ($400), quite a step up from the Dickies 874's typical price point (around $30).

But therein lies the delicious normcore contrast, a similar feat managed by the Gucci x Dickies partnership from a few years back.

Again, not a collaboration. LVMH-owned Loro Piana famously produces ready-to-wear but is also a manufacturer of peerless fabric typically utilized for suits. This material can be purchased by third-party brands to utilize in garment design but, to be clear, that does not make usage of LP textiles a "collab." But it does typically make for excellent garments.

Loro Piana is getting hip with it these days — luxe Dickies feel up its alley, really. Are they that much more out-there than the Loro Piana ROA sneakers?