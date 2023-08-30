Loro Piana's Shaggy Shearling Is Clearly Wealth, Debatably Stealth

When it comes to the oft-debated subject of quiet luxury, Loro Piana is king. Few other luxury labels can compare when it comes to direct, unadulterated stealth wealth, 'cuz so few other luxury labels are comparably adept at ideating clothing that's simultaneously stylish, straightforward, and sumptuous.

Loro Piana's Holiday 2023 collection both epitomizes the quiet luxury ethos that LP itself established and utterly obliterates the "quiet" part, depending on which garment you're talking about. This is not unusual for LP's Holiday collections necessarily, but this offering takes the idea to new heights.

1 / 5 Loro Piana

For instance, the highlight of the Loro Piana Holiday 2023 lookbook is clearly the bevy of ultra-plush layering pieces cut from typically opulent Loro Piana textiles.

Fuzzy jackets that look like they're made of deep-pile fleece are actually shaped from rich bouclé shearling and Cashfur, a proprietary LP fabric made of a silk/cashmere blend.

Who else could manage this feat but the luxury maison that manages its own animal menagerie so as to ensure its own exclusive, perpetual source of premium materials?

But its not just the off-white, cushiness that betrays the sheer opulence of Loro Piana's latest collection: the indulgency is underscored by hand-brushed cashmere/mohair turtlenecks, sweaters hand-stitched with trim, and detachable hoods and long-haired sheepskin boots that give the wearer the appearance of someone who skinned a yeti and is still somehow the picture of unbothered ease.

In fairness, Loro Piana would never abandon its roots as a purveyor of exquisite simplicity. The seasonal lookbook is rounded out by aspirationally gorgeous suits that drape like they're made of liquid (they're virgin wool, natch).

If you've got the taste and coin, Loro Piana's Holiday 2023 offering can be yours come November 2 by way of Loro Piana's website and stores. For the rest of us, well, it costs nothing to admire.