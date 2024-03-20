Neutrals in Spring? Kinda Groundbreaking, Actually

Sign up to never miss a drop
Come March, if you’re north of the equator, spring is springing. The sun less shy, the trees less naked, days longer, lighter, leafier – you get the gist. And not unlike Mother Nature herself, designers this season have opted for a palette of mossy greens, pale blues, and warmer, earthy shades of beige, brown and gray.

Think bright, crisp pastels of hazy skies, zesty muds, pasty clays, the grainy sands of the year's first (bearable) beach walk, the shiny pines of a weekend picnic at forrest’s edge. Out with the artifice, in with all that grows outdoors – according to Mr. Porter, at least.

Culturally, one might consider this an extension of a bigger, more gradual movement, aesthetically and psychologically: an echo of eco-symbolism and the urban escape, representative of consumers’ aspirations for more conscious spending, as well as for less conspicuous declarations of material decadence.

As such, all this is in similar vein to months gone by, with fashion still taking cues from Quiet Luxury, and its more muted, simplistic code of dress; one that favors subtle details and a higher appreciation for textiles and textures over explosive emblems of wealth. 

Whether you, like some, are annoyed by it being treated as some novel, revolutionary virtue of personal style, its sentiment’s grand sweeping of mainstream high end shoppers slash spectators slash emulators is undeniable, and traces of it continue to linger nearly a year since one of its main initiators – HBO’s billionaire soap opera, Succession – concluded; an impressive feat when measured against the backdrop of today's TikTok-ian trend calendar.

All that said take the hint, touch some grass, and pluck from our picks of Mr. Porter's natural, neutral go-to items for SS24.

Paul Smith Linen Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Paul SmithLinen Shirt
$450
Buy at Mr Porter

Working our way from the inside outward, top to bottom, we’ll start with this baby blue linen shirt by Paul Smith. You can practically feel a maritime breeze embrace you just by looking at this comfy button-up. Works at work as well as on leisurely vacations. 

Kartik Research Beaded Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Kartik ResearchCamp-Collar Beaded Cotton Shirt
$325
Buy at Mr Porter

Its hand-beaded pearl embellishments lend this bohemian short-sleeve the discrete idiosyncrasy to help it pop without sacrificing the timelessness that makes it an all-boxes-ticking keeper. 

Stone Island Overshirt

Image on Highsnobiety
Stone IslandStretch-Cotton Overshirt
$520
Buy at Mr Porter

This stretchy cotton quasi-jacket is perfect for weightless layering, with snap and zipper pockets to hold one’s essentials, and comes in equally theme-befitting army green or taupe. 

ASPESI Gilet

Image on Highsnobiety
AspesiVernes Padded Shell Gilet
$340
Buy at Mr Porter

Next, we have a minimalist vest in dark olive. A perfect shield for spring’s occasional, surprise gale of cool; a garment both functional and casual. 

Mr P Suede Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety
Mr P.Suede Jacket
$1000
Buy at Mr Porter

For another bare-bones, no-frills silhouette, see this extra-luxe leather bomber. Its greenish, brownish hide and silver hardware both contrast and compliment each other to create this trend-agnostic investment piece.

LOEWE Suede Bucket Bag

Image on Highsnobiety
LoeweLarge Suede Bucket Bag
$2990
Buy at Mr Porter

LOEWE's spacious, suede, caramel-colored bucket bag’ll fit more than a day’s worth of necessary contents. Its belt-like notches make its strap easily adjustable for effortless carrying.

Oliver Spencer Herringbone Cotton Trousers

Image on Highsnobiety
Oliver SpencerStraight-Leg Herringbone Cotton Trousers
$280
Buy at Mr Porter

For a laid back look, opt for these ivory, airy drawstring pants. Their special weaving adds graphics and dimension without stripping them of their versatile, ageless appeal. 

NN07 Pleated Cotton Blend Trousers

Image on Highsnobiety
NN07Bill 1680 Cotton-Blend Trousers
$245
Buy at Mr Porter

Similarly, find this pair of khaki-adjacent chinos. Sturdy, slightly pleated, slightly cropped, slightly tapered cotton that meets the ankle for a season-appropriate, universally flattering fit. 

ON Cloudmonster Mesh Running Sneaker

Image on Highsnobiety
OnCloudmonster Running Sneakers
$170
Buy at Mr Porter

With their trademark Double Cloudtec® soles, ON’s minty mesh kicks will have you strolling along stylishly, that warm-weather stride in your step, for hours on end.

New Balance 1906 Suede and Mesh Sneaker

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance1906 Suede and Mesh Sneakers
$170
Buy at Mr Porter

Mesh and suede, grays, creams, and blues – all come together in these hyper-sophisticated patchwork New Balances, compatible with any other product on this list and beyond, for office casual, key note due dates, or Saturday morning coffee runs.

