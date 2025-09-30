Hikes? Nike's Stealthy ACG Sneaker Looks Ready for Military Operations

Nike’s latest ACG Air Phassad trail sneaker is almost tough enough to pass as a piece of covert special-ops gear.

Part of Nike’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) line, the Air Phassad originally launched in the early 2000s as a rough-and-ready outdoor sneaker secured by a velcro flap and buckle closure. And today, its roughness and readiness are sharpened in a stealth triple black execution rarely seen in trail footwear.

The Phassad’s defining velcro flap was inspired by a tent door, a detail introduced in 2002 by experienced Nike designer Scott Portzline, who also worked on notable models like the Air Max Moto 3 and Shox.

The upper construction leans utilitarian through layered synthetic leather, breathable mesh panels, and that tent-flap-inspired closure working together to deliver both elemental protection and comfort. Down below, an updated rugged outsole offers extra traction and agility.

Much like other ACG icons like the Exploraid, the Izy Mocassin, and the tank-like Goadome, the revived Phassad signals Nike’s continued interest in mining its outdoor archives. Although running gear is Nike's bread and butter, the brand has a long history of lesser-known innovative outdoor gear.

If the Air Phassad looks impossibly futuristic while still retro, that’s no coincidence. ACG was, and still remains, a hotbed of radical thinking at Nike, the same that gave us the much-mythologized ACG inflatable jacket and the slipper known as Air Moc, inspired by sleeping tents.

An archival deep cut reborn for today, the triple black Air Pharrad drops on October 1 for $120 on Nike’s website.

