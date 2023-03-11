Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Iconic Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Gets "Reimagined"

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"

Release Date: March 11

Price: $210

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: When it comes to Nike and Michael Jordan's world-famous signature sneaker line-up, Air Jordan, not all kicks are built the same.

Sure, individual models boast the same construction across the offering, with variations of fabrication and palette, but not all are held in the same cultural and historical regard. Few can hold a torch to the "Banned" or "Shattered Backboard" AJ1, the "Bred" 4, or AJ4 "Concord."

Sneakers that shared a milestone or historic career moment with Michael Jordan would, naturally, rank far higher than others; throw some appreciation and adoration in hip hop and pop culture into the mix, and the recipe is complete.

The Air Jordan 3, in particular, its OG "White Cement" palette, is one such pick.

Thanks to shoutouts from the likes of Jay Z on Drake's "Pound Cake," the shoe is immortalized, cemented as an unforgettable piece of a grand saga.

Now, the legendary release is set to make a comeback. A twist on the original, as was the AJ1 "Lost & Found," this "Reimagined" iteration takes on a vintage aesthetic, throwing touches of off-white into the palette.

Toying with the yellowing that naturally occurs with sneakers, the "Reimaged" AJ3 feels pre-loved, but in a vintage wine kind of way, instead of battered old sneakers kind of way.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

