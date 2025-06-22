Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Levi's Nike Air Max 95 sneaker isn’t just getting denimfied, it’s getting raw denimfied. 

Teased across social media and previewed by Lil Yachty, Levi’s and Nike are drop a denim-heavy Air Max 95 OG sneaker pack in July 2025.

This shoe collection is a place for two icons of American fashion to meet and combine two of their most iconic exports into one ultra-wearable set of denim shoes, with clothes to match.

Levi's and Nike's latest sneaker collaboration celebrates the 30th anniversary of Sergio Lozano’s anatomical footwear icon, the Air Max 95. 

And while official imagery of the shoes is mostly uncommon, we do know that Levi's latest Nike sneakers pack will include three colorways: A classic two-tone blue, a creamy "Light Orewood Brown," and a dark indigo "raw denim"-hued pair.

All three shoe feature gently frayed edges and heavy-textured uppers that make the sneaker look as rugged as your favorite pair of 12-ounce jeans.

The denim theme doesn’t stop at the shoes. There’s also a matching Levi’s denim jacket and jean combo designed to complete the Canadian tuxedo flex. Lil Yachty already showed us how it's done, pairing his "raw" denim AM95 shoes with a light-washed two-piece outfit. 

This Levi's x Nike drop also fits into a larger trend: The denim-ification of sneakers, especially Nikes. We’ve seen Jordan 4s, Cortezes, Dunks, and even Jordan Lows all catch the denim treatment in recent months.

That is to say, if your For You Page looks like a Levi’s sneaker archive, you're not alone.

Expect raw denim purists and sneakerheads alike to go full selvage-mode for the fadeable kicks — in other words, move fast.

The Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 OG Pack releases July 11, via Nike's website, Levi’s, and high-profile sneaker stores. Retail is set at $225. 

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
