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Nike's Turquoise-Drenched Baller Is McLovin’ It

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The fact that Nike and McDonalds have a collab is wild. The fact it’s actually a pretty nice sneaker is even wilder. 

Say hello to the McDonald's x Nike BOOK 2 “Sedona”.

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A sneaker that’s basically a love letter to the world’s only turquoise-arched McDonald’s, deep in Sedona, Arizona. 

This is Devin Booker’s second signature shoe, already known for its clean lines and subtle flex, but this pair takes things a step further. The colorway is pure Sedona: sandy neutrals and that unmistakable blue, pulled straight from the iconic arch that’s managed to make the fast food chain feel a little amplified. 

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Even the box is a collector’s piece, special-edition, so you know Nike and McDonald’s are in on the joke. Is this technically a basketball shoe? Yes, but it’s also a nod to Americana, roadside nostalgia, and the kind of offbeat reference that only makes sense the more you look at it.

The McDonalds logo is all over this sneaker. On the sides, on the tongue, on the insider. We’re just glad it’s in that same aqua blue and not the usual unmistakeable yellow. 

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Happy meals sold separately. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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