Ozzy Osbourne's Kanye Cosplay Is Insane & Amazing

Every year, celebrities dish a deluge of decent Halloween costumes that make at least a minor splash but there are the occasional few that truly stand out. For 2023, it's, uh, Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon, who wore genuinely impressive Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori cosplay.

74-year-old Osbourne was borderline unrecognizable in his take on Ye's now-signature black, Ringwraith-like layers, which is less about draped T-shirt headwraps and more about an enormous black bomber and wide pants to match. Plus sunnies!

Points to Ozzy electing to go for an outfit that includes pants and actual shoes. It does sound miserable to wear only socks all night.

72-year-old Sharon Osbourne, meanwhile, takes the costume cake in a bodysuit 'n pillow outfit that intentionally recalls the outrage-stirring look that Bianca wore in late summer.

That the once famously controversial Osbournes elected to tap into Ye and Bianca's contemporaneously divisive style feels terribly appropriate and, yet, the results are still objectively wild.

The Ye and Bianca shtick has been wearing thin in recent months though the couple seems to be aware of it, as they've mostly laid low in recent weeks while Ye develops his next album and surfs a wave of deserved backlash for his outrageous adidas antics that were long simmering.

Still, Ye has made a few public appearances as of late, including a stop in Saudi Arabia to meet Mike Tyson and watch a fight.

But given his recent odorous actions, I'll take Ozzy and Sharon's version of Ye over the real deal, though it might be second to North West's own Ye tribute.