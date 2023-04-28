Sign up to never miss a drop
Meet Your New Smurfette, RiRi

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Yup, you're reading that right: Rihanna has been confirmed as the voice of Smurfette in the forthcoming Smurfs reboot.

Speaking on day three of this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, IRL Bad Gal RiRi confirmed her role in Paramount Animation's The Smurfs Movie, which is currently slated to be landing in early 2025.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out," joked the pregnant singer as she addressed the crowd sporting a pleasingly laid-back denim ensemble.

Ramsey Naito, Paramount Animation's head, shared the stage with Rihanna in the center of Vegas' Caesars Palace on April 27, and revealed that the highly-anticipated movie intends to dive into themes of personal identity, and confirm once and for a all the aged old question: what the hell even is a Smurf?

RiRi's role as the voice of Smurfette, of course, isn't her first in the film industry. The 35 year old featured in DreamWorks' animated hit Home as the voice of Gratuity "Tip" Tucci back in 2015, as well in-person appearances in films like This Is the End and Ocean's 8.

During the show, Paramount Animation also confirmed that its other current works in progress include a new take of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (which will star Seth Rogen, of course), a SpongeBob Squarepants feature length, and another Paw Patrol movie.

It's been full steam ahead at this year's CinemaCon, with Ryan Gosling's big pink Ken-ergy another highlight of the three-day event. The 42 year old, who is playing Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie, has taken to the role with ease since it was announced and has even started portraying the character off set too. We're calling it Gosling's Ken-ification.

