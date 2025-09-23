From adidas to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — New Balance x Action Bronson and Salomon x The Broken Arm — as well as the arrival of a surprisingly soft New Balance sneaker.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

adidas Superstar Vintage

adidas

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: The adidas Superstar is going luxe, again. While considerably cheaper than its $800 Made in Italy counterpart, this German-made, high-end leather, faux crocodile skin Superstar sits among the most premium adidas sneakers.

Salomon x Mental Athletic Ultra Glide 3

Mental Athletic

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: It's rare for a hi-tech trail running shoe like the Salomon Ultra Glide 3 to make it onto one of these lists. But, with the help of Milan-based magazine Mental Athletic, the running shoe is looking especially striking.

New Balance x Action Bronson 992

new balance

Release Date: September 26

Editor's Notes: Straight from Mr Baklava himself, Action Bronson cooks up a New Balance 992 sneaker that we're getting strong workwear vibes from.

Salomon x The Broken Arm Pastoral

salomon

Release Date: September 24

Editor's Notes: Salomon and The Broken Arm, a duo that's been delivering brilliant sneakers for a decade, strike again. This time, hairy detailing provides stylistic funk to a pair of hardy boots.

ASICS Gel-Styrax

asics

Release Date: September 25

Editor's Notes: One part mountain clog, one part techy ASICS sneaker. That's the recipe for Kiko Kostadinov's newest ASICS footwear experiment.

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Ghost

new balance

Release Date: September 23

Editor's Notes: Stone Island is a master of luxurious technical sportswear, so it figures that its collaborations with New Balance have focused on hardy performance materials. Not this time, though. The Stone Island x New Balance 574 Ghost shoe is surprisingly sumptuous and soft.

adidas x Bad Bunny Adizero 72 Sneaker

adidas

Release Date: September 27

Editor's Notes: To celebrate five years of making sneakers together, adidas and Bad Bunny are making more sneakers. The ripped-up and Frankensteined together SL72 is the most experimental from the duo's many sneakers, offered here in a mix of light pink and chocolate browns.

