The Curious Craze for Sporty & Rich's adidas Sambas

I have to admit, Sporty & Rich doesn't take up much space within my mind palace. I don't really keep up with the brand for various reasons — strong dislike of the brand name, for one, and the clothes not being to my taste, for another — but even I couldn't avoid the news that Sporty & Rich was dropping another set of collaborative adidas Samba sneakers.

I mean, these shoes were reposted everywhere in the lead up to their June 15 release on Sporty & Rich's website. How could anyone not see 'em? And they're not bad-looking shoes either.

Sporty & Rich can't take all the credit for the Samba's inherent good looks, of course, but these three pastel-y, blue-tinged colorways are inarguably handsome.

Handsome enough to apparently wash away any residual controversy surrounding Sporty & Rich, even.

Another one of the other reasons I don't keep up with Sporty & Rich, see, is that its founder, Emily Oberg has built quite an, uh, questionable reputation over the years.

But any and all Oberg-related drama has seemingly been rendered moot by a couple of baby blue Sambas.

If it can all be brushed aside so easily, surely it couldn't be all that bad, right? Right?

Sporty & Rich's oeuvre primarily comprises hoodies and T-shirts printed with variations on its own logo.

What else would you expect from a company that transformed from digital moodboard into a beige basics brand à la JJJJound?

Sometimes Sporty & Rich's clothes borrow design cues from vintage sportswear, sometimes they, er, "parody" recognizable motifs, and sometimes they sport simple, vaguely healthful phrases: "BE NICE," "WELLNESS," "HEALTH AND WELLNESS."

You get the picture.

Sporty & Rich's clothing was all so appealingly straightforward that it became memetic. One graphic print, inspired by a vintage Nike sweater, took over Instagram Explore pages in 2019.

During the athleisure-heavy days of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Sporty & Rich's slickly simplified sportswear exploded. A Goop-lite sub-label, Sporty & Rich Wellness Club, quickly followed.

@sportyandrich

The upside of everyone being stuck inside or six feet apart from each other is that everyone wanted more loungewear, which gave Sporty & Rich a massive visibility boost.

The downside is that everyone also had more free time to begin digging deeper into the brands they were consuming, and not everyone liked what they saw.

As Sporty & Rich's fame grew, spurred by co-signs from influencers and models aplenty, so did backlash.

There were (and still are) complaints about "rip-off" designs, the price/quality imbalance, and Oberg herself, the latter typically related to comments she previously made about both health AND wellness.

"Late capitalism has made acceptable the production of lazy designs, which businesses... put out in an effort to make quick sales over prioritizing brand longevity," an anonymous thinkpiece posited. "I guess you can’t really fault Oberg for creating a brand called Sporty & Rich, and behaving just like that."

Subsequently, Tumblr posts, podcast episodes, Reddit threads, and video explainers dug deep into the nascent history of Emily Oberg's professional output.

By mid-2020, there were even parody accounts and would-be exposés like @NotSportyRich, an Instagram page that collected examples of purported Sporty & Rich imitations and customer service complaints.

Curiously, both @NotSportyRich and its back-up account have since been deleted. You can only relive their content through screencaps in old videos.

It also appears that the 2019 podcast episode where Oberg describes herself as an anti-vaxxer has been deleted, though it can still be found online in all of its irritating glory.

"Oh, yeah, I am [an anti-vaxxer,]" Oberg says around 28 minutes in. "Big time!"

I'd give Oberg the benefit of the doubt here — perhaps she reconsidered her view of vaccines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic — but who knows? She hasn't commented publicly about the matter since.

I'm fine with leaving Sporty & Rich's brand name, originality, and quality up for debate. But denying scientific truths? I'm good, thanks. And you can keep your coffee enemas.

Either way, all that hasn't mattered much. It's a true fashion industry moment.

Yes, the intervening years have been a boom time for Sporty & Rich, which is soon opening its first flagship store in the outdoor mall that is New York's Soho neighborhood.

I remain bemused by the rise and rise of Sporty & Rich, meanwhile, a meretricious success predicated entirely upon pretty pictures from vintage magazines and Instagrammable athleisure.

That people feel compelled to buy sweaters that say "WELLNESS" on them is one thing, though. That droves of people are clamoring for Sporty & Rich's adidas Sambas despite all the prior controversies is another.

Perhaps you can just chalk that up to effervescent demand for nice-looking Samba sneakers, though, which is apparently strong enough to override the history of whoever's peddling them.