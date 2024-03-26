Seven Ways to Earn Your Stripes

As far as eyes can tell, stripes are the print of the season. Horizontally, vertically, distortedly, pin stripe, bumble bee or zebra, Spring/Summer 2024 is all about lines, fine or otherwise.

To align accordingly, here's a selection of six category-spanning pieces with which to incorporate the truly timeless staple that is something-striped into your look. Line 'em up!

Martine Rose Boxers-Style Shorts

Martine Rose Pink & Green Striped Shorts $260 Buy at ssense

Not for the faint of heart, these undergarment decoys are the perfect summer bottoms. The peachy pink base, green and white stripes make for a sorbet colored casual pant that works with the theme in question as well as the ongoing short shorts momentum.

Jacquemus Cotton Shirt

Jacquemus La Chemise Simon Cotton Shirt $535 Buy at Luisaviaroma

While on the topic of sorbets: this lemony button down is as loyal to the topic of stripes as it is to the Jacquemus-ian aesthetic that is the je ne sais quoi of Southern France.

Bode Embroidered Shirt

This canvas cotton short sleeve looks like the beach; the deep blue of the ocean, the sandy beige, the faded yellow of morning sunrays. Wear it as an ensemble with fitting shorts, or sport it on its own, atop a pair of jeans.

Sunnei Navy Jeans

Speaking of, these Sunnei denim slacks show the diverse ways in which stripes can be put to use. Almost as though woven into the fibers, the dyed patches on the outward-reversed inside of the pant stand as an atypical take on how to add trendy graphics to a seasonless classic.

Paul Smith Striped Loafers

Paul Smith Black Leather Loafers $475 Buy at ssense

Another unconventional, subtler method of embracing the print comes in shape of these leather slip ons. As if derived straight from the moodboard of TikTok's Eclectic Grandpa, Paul Smith's relaxed loafers apply a stitching pattern that catches the eye without assaulting it; to add some pizzaz to an otherwise calmer code of dress, for instance.

Casablanca Towel Shorts

Casablanca Striped Cotton Towel Shorts $456 Buy at Luisaviaroma

But subtleties aside, Casablanca's striped shorts are anything but, and should be the epicenter of one's seaside vacay get-up – unless paired with their matching top, that is.

Comme des Garçons Homme Tote

Comme Des Garçons Homme Navy Stripe Garment Tote $270 Buy at ssense

Finally, for those that prefer a less busy head-to-toe, we've got a slightly quieter, more neutral example of stripes in action; an accessory that also serves as a practical companion on your trips downtown, to the office, or the park.

