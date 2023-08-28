Sign up to never miss a drop
The Elder Statesmen Made Beautifully Scuffed Uggs

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Following a soft reveal in the Pre-Fall 2023 lookbook, The Elder Statesmen x UGG collaboration is finally ready to release. Just in time for the cool weather, might we add.

Set to launch on October 13 (again, perfect timing), The Elder Statesmen x UGG collection presents four vibrant spins on UGG silhouettes, including the Tasman X, Ultra Mini boot, and two slippers.

A rich teal hue and UGG's signature chestnut pair well with classic The Elder Statesmen touches like plush patchwork and embroidered scuffs.

Yes, deliberately scratched-up UGGs — sewn-in, actually — by the Elder Statesmen. Classy.

The Elder Statesmen's UGG collection offers up some equally comfy-looking accessories, like cashmere sock liners and a matching patchwork leather backpack and hat.

In addition to its love for patchwork and laidback silhouettes, Elder Statesmen loves a good cashmere moment. The LA-based brand's seasonal collections often aren't complete without a cameo (or full-on lead role) from the material.

The Elder Statesmen has even incorporated cashmere in previous collabs with names like ZEGNA, Suicoke, and Drake. Yes, that Drake.

The Elder Statesmen x UGG season is upon us, folks. And the anticipated collaboration slides in on October 13 on The Elder Statesmen's website, UGG's website, and select retailers.

The Elder Statesmen knows relaxed luxury and UGG knows comfy luxury. With the Southern Cali neighbors combining their minds, they're cooked up a collaborative offering that looks like SoCal, so chill, and so beautifully scuffed.

