It's Usher Concert Day, which is weirdly occurring down some football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Just kidding. But the moment has come for the musician's big Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and as expected, the man nicknamed "Ursher" is doing it in style.

In the spirit of Super Bowl Sunday, Usher took the stage in Las Vegas on February 11, wearing a sparkly whistle finished with the musician's logo in Tiffany blue enamel.

Indeed, Usher took the Super Bowl LVIII stage with a Tiffany & Co whistle. It was fitting accessory for the musician who announced his Super Bowl moment with icy grills.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Usher's Tiffany whistle weighs in at 104.67g (including the chain) and features 700 hand-set diamonds, which took about two weeks (80 hours) to place on the piece.

Underneath the diamonds, the Tiffany whistle presents a pure platinum body. Usher's game-day-ready piece also has a white gold chain stacked with 100 sterling silver beads.

Tiffany was quite busy for this year's Super Bowl. In addition to dripping out Usher for his performance, Tiffany also landed in the hands of the winning team. Tiffany and its team of skilled artisans designed the 2024 Super Bowl's Vince Lombardi Trophy. This comes after the jewelry brand made shiny achievements for Formula 1 and the NBA.

Tiffany & Co.

The buildup to Usher's Super Bowl performance has been marketing perfection (more like a dream-come for a diehard Usher fanatic). Following a thirst trap of a SKIMS campaign, Usher also announced a tour, did a few magazine spreads, and released COMING HOME, his first album in six years — all just days before taking the Super Bowl stage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What better way to sound off a year of Usher than with a Tiffany whistle? I'll answer: there is no better way.