Vans OTW: Luxury Sneakers That Look Like, Well, Vans

Van’s new high-end line OTW is coming in strong with some surprisingly luxe remixes of classic Vans sneakers. Even more surprising: OTW is a smidge more affordable than Vans Vault, the high-end Vans shoe line it replaced.

A good case study for the appeal of Vans OTW, which only just launched this year, is its take on the Authentic 44 sneaker.

Style 44 perhaps the quintessential Vans sneaker, first released in the ‘70s and only changed through updates like Vans OTW's Premium Authentic 44 sneaker.

Priced from $75 to $85 online, Vans OTW's Authentic sneaker lineup isn't a wallet-breaker but it is a wardrobe-expander. Classic monochrome colorways are available alongside bi-color variants, pig suede, and a zebra-printed silhouette but the dip-dyed red, yellow, and blue Authentic 44 shoes are maybe the best example of OTW's attitude.

They maintain the same thick, quality rubber sole that the OG Authentic had but add distressed color through the sole and laces by way of a dip-dyed technique that almost makes them look like you hand-dyed a pair of white Vans in your own backyard. But these shoes, with an 8oz canvas upper and leather-lined ankle opening, are nicer than any Vans you used to own.

The Crayola-esque Premium Authentic 44s are far from the only new sneakers coming from the OTW line.

OTW is quite sneaker-rich, offering everything from metallic-toned Premium Old Skool 36 shoes to wildly cool water-resistant suede Premium Half Cab sneakers with a chunky Vibram sole — not your average skate shoe.

More adventurous OTW sneaker silhouettes include a series of Premium Vans Mary Janes in red, black, and a classic Vans checkered pattern and platform-soled Sk8-Hi 38 shoes, the sole sneaker that retails for over $100 at a measly $110.

Even the OTW apparel follows suit, commanding retail prices that mostly hover around $90.

But if you like what you see from OTW — and how could you not? — you better move fast. Nearly two-dozen of the brand-new sublabel's sneakers and clothes are already sold-out online, though the helpful "coming soon" denominations reveal lots more OTW goodness dropping in the near future.

It’s hard to mess up skate sneakers and clothes but if you’re Vans, one of the founding brands of the style, it might be hard to improve.

Yet if this first series of OTW drops is any indication, there’s a lot more history-making to come with its iumpressively luxe takes on updating the classics.