New Balance’s Metallic Sneaker-Loafer Is a Real Gem

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
New Balance
The New Balance 1906L is undoubtedly the American sportswear label’s weirdest sneaker. Part dad shoe, part formal loafer, the shoe is a peculiar concoction of disparate footwear styles. 

All the shoe needed initially to go viral was a simple black leather build. However, since its debut last year, the shoe’s colorways have only gotten louder. 

Shop New Balance 1906L

The latest New Balance 1906L creation features a deep black and metallic gemstone blue color combination.

The usual breathable mesh base meets glossy indigo overlays on the shoe. Meanwhile, a loafer-style strap stands in for laces, and chunky 1906 sneaker tooling underneath keeps the silhouette deliciously dad-coded.

If you’re new here, the “L” in 1906L stands for loafer, by the way. 

Since its unveiling in collaboration with Junya Watanabe, the 1906L has refused to stay in one lane. We’ve seen dressy leather executions, high-gloss “croc” treatments, and sporty silver paint jobs. 

Now, this colorway, available later this summer on New Balance’s website for $159.99, continues the journey of one of New Balance’s wildest concoctions.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
