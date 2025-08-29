New Balance’s Metallic Sneaker-Loafer Is a Real Gem

The New Balance 1906L is undoubtedly the American sportswear label’s weirdest sneaker. Part dad shoe, part formal loafer, the shoe is a peculiar concoction of disparate footwear styles.

All the shoe needed initially to go viral was a simple black leather build. However, since its debut last year, the shoe’s colorways have only gotten louder.

The latest New Balance 1906L creation features a deep black and metallic gemstone blue color combination.

The usual breathable mesh base meets glossy indigo overlays on the shoe. Meanwhile, a loafer-style strap stands in for laces, and chunky 1906 sneaker tooling underneath keeps the silhouette deliciously dad-coded.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you’re new here, the “L” in 1906L stands for loafer, by the way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since its unveiling in collaboration with Junya Watanabe, the 1906L has refused to stay in one lane. We’ve seen dressy leather executions, high-gloss “croc” treatments, and sporty silver paint jobs.

Now, this colorway, available later this summer on New Balance’s website for $159.99, continues the journey of one of New Balance’s wildest concoctions.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.