In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal

For the first time since its debut Junya Watanabe collab, the New Balance 1906L (the L stands for loafer, FYI) ditches its usual technical mesh in favor of a full-leather build, making it feel more like a reimagined dress shoe than a souped-up sneaker.

In this stealthy, all-black execution, the New Balance 1906L sneaker is basically the footwear equivalent of those tailored suit pants that secretly hide their sweatpant-esque drawstring waist. It’s formal but built for movement.

Sporty business fans, rejoice.

At first glance, the New Balance loafer is disorienting. A penny loafer sits atop the sole of a high-performance running shoe, creating something that feels both familiar and a little alien. But that’s exactly why it works.

The NB 1906L is the kind of shoe that forces you to rethink what a loafer and sneaker can be. You could wear these with a suit, and you could just as easily pair them with cargo pants and a hoodie.

Comfort-wise, this thing is peak NB. The 1906 sole unit, complete with shock-absorbing tech, guarantees absolute comfort. It’s a flex on tradition, a wink at the dress code, and already a viral sensation.

Would the old me have worn all-black running shoes disguised as loafers? Probably not. But in a time where these strange hybrids are becoming commonplace, I'm slowly warming up to the idea. After all, what are rules if they're not to be broken?