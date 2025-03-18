Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

For the first time since its debut Junya Watanabe collab, the New Balance 1906L (the L stands for loafer, FYI) ditches its usual technical mesh in favor of a full-leather build, making it feel more like a reimagined dress shoe than a souped-up sneaker. 

In this stealthy, all-black execution, the New Balance 1906L sneaker is basically the footwear equivalent of those tailored suit pants that secretly hide their sweatpant-esque drawstring waist. It’s formal but built for movement.

Buy The New Balance 1906L
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sporty business fans, rejoice.

At first glance, the New Balance loafer is disorienting. A penny loafer sits atop the sole of a high-performance running shoe, creating something that feels both familiar and a little alien. But that’s exactly why it works. 

Highsnobiety
1 / 4

The NB 1906L is the kind of shoe that forces you to rethink what a loafer and sneaker can be. You could wear these with a suit, and you could just as easily pair them with cargo pants and a hoodie.

Comfort-wise, this thing is peak NB. The 1906 sole unit, complete with shock-absorbing tech, guarantees absolute comfort.  It’s a flex on tradition, a wink at the dress code, and already a viral sensation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Would the old me have worn all-black running shoes disguised as loafers? Probably not. But in a time where these strange hybrids are becoming commonplace, I'm slowly warming up to the idea. After all, what are rules if they're not to be broken?

Shop New Balance

See More
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Great Plains
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New BalanceMade in UK 991v2 Dark Navy
$178.75
$275.00
Available in:
41.545

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Is Extra Dapper in Suede
    • Sneakers
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
    • Sneakers
  • The Continuing Chronicles of New Balance’s Surprisingly Slick Sneaker-Loafer
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance & Junya Watanabe MAN’s Viral Loafer Is (Finally!) Arriving
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Remixed Jordan 4 Looks Like a Super Clean SB Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • How a 12-Year-Old A$AP Rocky Song Reawakened a Parisian Luxury Label
    • Style
  • These Exquisite Hand-Embroidered Sneakers Are the Beginning of Something Big
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Latest Trail-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Walking on Sunshine
    • Sneakers
  • Canada Goose & the Art of Endurance: When Fashion Faces Elements
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now