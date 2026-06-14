New Balance's Savory Slim Sneaker Is the Real Salt Bae

New Balance's next 204L is seasoned to perfection with sea salt.

The newest low-soled sneaker lands with creamy suede layers, all realized in this off-white colorway known as "Sea Salt." New Balance also adds in some pink and beige contrasts, upping the flavor of the already savory shoe.

But it doesn't overdo it and make it too salty. The Boston sneaker brand gets it just right.

The "Sea Salt" pairs are certainly another tasty addition to the 204L collection, which has several other food-flavored options. I mean, the 204L made a rather delicious entrance into the world in the "Mushroom" colorway. At the same time, it has also enjoyed matcha-level color schemes and even "Cortado" makeovers.

AURALEE even joined the foodie fun, dropping its own "White Lime" 204L sneaker.

New Balance

Time to sprinkle some "Sea Salt" into the mix.

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As we speak, the salt-sprinkled New Balance 204L sneaker is now available on the brand's website for the usual $120.

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