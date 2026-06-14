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New Balance's Savory Slim Sneaker Is the Real Salt Bae

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's next 204L is seasoned to perfection with sea salt.

The newest low-soled sneaker lands with creamy suede layers, all realized in this off-white colorway known as "Sea Salt." New Balance also adds in some pink and beige contrasts, upping the flavor of the already savory shoe.

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But it doesn't overdo it and make it too salty. The Boston sneaker brand gets it just right.

The "Sea Salt" pairs are certainly another tasty addition to the 204L collection, which has several other food-flavored options. I mean, the 204L made a rather delicious entrance into the world in the "Mushroom" colorway. At the same time, it has also enjoyed matcha-level color schemes and even "Cortado" makeovers.

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AURALEE even joined the foodie fun, dropping its own "White Lime" 204L sneaker.

Time to sprinkle some "Sea Salt" into the mix.

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As we speak, the salt-sprinkled New Balance 204L sneaker is now available on the brand's website for the usual $120.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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