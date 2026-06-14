New Balance’s Icy Dad Sneaker Goes off the Deep End (In a Good Way)

New Balance's 1906R sneaker just went off the deep end, in a good way.

The newest dad sneakers are named "White/Deep End," actually. And they feature white and silver tech-mesh uppers, plus minty-green interiors, heels, and shoelaces.

It's almost like the model took a cold plunge and came back as this icy sneaker perfect for the summer season.

The New Balance 1906 really does it all, with its many variations pretty much covering all grounds. The 1906 loafer handles the business side of things. The GORE-TEX versions are trail-ready. And the regular 1906 dad sneaker handles everything else, including everyday dadcore needs.

New Balance's "White/Deep End" pairs fall in the latter category, as it's ideal for flexing on the daily.

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And for those looking to cop, the clean white 1906 sneakers are now up for grabs on CNCPTS' website for $155.

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