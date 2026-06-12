New Balance’s Soft Pink Dad Shoe Is a Surprising Thirst-Quencher

New Balance's next 992 sneaker is pretty, pink, and surprisingly mouthwatering.

The Steve Jobs-approved dad sneaker has received a new "Pink Chalk" paint job, with "Pink Lemonade" and "Cherry Leather" accents. The results are a pinked-out dad shoe that hit the spot, complete with soft textures and tasty dark burgundy accents.

Coming back from a brief hiatus, the New Balance 992 looks as good (and dad-ish) as it did before, if not better. It has returned in some classic outfits, including the famous grey pairs co-signed by Apple's late CEO. At the same time, the newer 992s have been just as good, ranging from summery "Sea Stone" options to pistachio-flavored dad shoes.

Add the "Pink Chalk" pairs to the menu, too.

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They're now available on Grinmore's website for $200. Hopefully, they'll land at New Balance and more retailers soon.

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