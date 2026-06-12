Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Soft Pink Dad Shoe Is a Surprising Thirst-Quencher

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's next 992 sneaker is pretty, pink, and surprisingly mouthwatering.

The Steve Jobs-approved dad sneaker has received a new "Pink Chalk" paint job, with "Pink Lemonade" and "Cherry Leather" accents. The results are a pinked-out dad shoe that hit the spot, complete with soft textures and tasty dark burgundy accents.

Shop New Balance

Coming back from a brief hiatus, the New Balance 992 looks as good (and dad-ish) as it did before, if not better. It has returned in some classic outfits, including the famous grey pairs co-signed by Apple's late CEO. At the same time, the newer 992s have been just as good, ranging from summery "Sea Stone" options to pistachio-flavored dad shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Add the "Pink Chalk" pairs to the menu, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They're now available on Grinmore's website for $200. Hopefully, they'll land at New Balance and more retailers soon.

Shop New Balance

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Easy Breezy Mary Jane Sneaker Is One Rugged Sandal
  • Stone Island’s Spin on New Balance’s Tech Sneaker Is Fit For Combat
  • Miu Miu's Gorgeous Green New Balance Sneaker Is Elevated Envy
  • New Balance's Breezy Ballet Flat Is a Cutie Patootie
  • Even New Balance’s Freshest Trail Sandal Has Its Grey Days
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Soft Pink Dad Shoe Is a Surprising Thirst-Quencher
  • When "Vintage" Carhartt WIP Looks as Good as Vintage Carhartt
  • The UGG-ification of adidas’ Luxe Samba Slippers
  • Nike’s Reborn Dadcore Runner Comes for the Vomero’s Crown
  • This One Sneaker Made Me Learn to Love On
  • Nike’s 7-Eleven Air Max Is a 24/7 Textural Treat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now