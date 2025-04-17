If Steve Jobs Wore Sneaker-Loafers, It Would Be These

The ​​New Balance 1906L, the Boston-based brand’s hybrid sneaker-loafer, has become more New Balance-coded than ever. The viral shoe's latest grey-on-grey “Raincloud” colorway is trademark NB.

If you know anything about New Balance, you know that grey isn't just a color: It’s an integral part of its whole identity.

The “Raincloud” color combination has been its calling card since the ‘80s, when New Balance opted for neutral tones over the flashy hues favored by its sportswear rivals to emphasize performance and timelessness.

It's a color combination so central to the sneaker company that NB hosts an actual Grey Day every year to celebrate its grayscale supremacy.

And, famously, it’s the color of New Balance that Steve Jobs wore religiously in a uniform he co-opted for pure practicality. Although his trademark look — black Issey Miyake turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey New Balances — inadvertently became celebrated as a fashion statement.

The New Balance 1906L, one of the brand’s strangest concoctions ever, is the latest shoe to be dressed in the Steve Jobs favorite “Raincloud” colorway. It is set to release later this summer on the New Balance website.

This is a shoe that is dressy in theory, dadcore in practice, and oh so New Balance.