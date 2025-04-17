Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If Steve Jobs Wore Sneaker-Loafers, It Would Be These

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The ​​New Balance 1906L, the Boston-based brand’s hybrid sneaker-loafer, has become more New Balance-coded than ever. The viral shoe's latest grey-on-grey “Raincloud” colorway is trademark NB. 

If you know anything about New Balance, you know that grey isn't just a color: It’s an integral part of its whole identity.

Shop New Balance

The “Raincloud” color combination has been its calling card since the ‘80s, when New Balance opted for neutral tones over the flashy hues favored by its sportswear rivals to emphasize performance and timelessness.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a color combination so central to the sneaker company that NB hosts an actual Grey Day every year to celebrate its grayscale supremacy.

New Balance
1 / 3

And, famously, it’s the color of New Balance that Steve Jobs wore religiously in a uniform he co-opted for pure practicality. Although his trademark look — black Issey Miyake turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey New Balances — inadvertently became celebrated as a fashion statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance 1906L, one of the brand’s strangest concoctions ever, is the latest shoe to be dressed in the Steve Jobs favorite “Raincloud” colorway. It is set to release later this summer on the New Balance website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is a shoe that is dressy in theory, dadcore in practice, and oh so New Balance.

Shop New Balance

See More
Multiple colors
New Balance1000

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Great Plains
$175.00
Available in:
41.54242.5434545.546.5
Sold out
New BalanceMade in UK 991v2 Dark Navy
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Famous Sneaker-Loafer Evolves, Again
    • Sneakers
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
    • Sneakers
  • Sneaker-Loafers Are Great — And There's Nothing You Can Do About It
    • Style
  • New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Is Extra Dapper in Suede
    • Sneakers
  • The Big New Balance Sneaker of 2025 Is a Certified Steve Jobs Classic
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Jonathan An-Dior-son
    • Style
  • icebreaker Is Running Wild At The Speed Project
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • After Perfecting The Samba, Wales Bonner Created Her Own Super-Flat adidas
    • Sneakers
  • UGG x Reese Cooper Takes You to Terra Incognita
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • There's True Luxury In Edward Cuming’s Decaying Clothes
    • Style
  • In Its "Butterfly" Stage, Nike’s Most Classic Air Force 1 Spreads Its Wings
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now