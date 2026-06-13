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This Smooth Mocha Classic Is Brewed to Perfection

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
New Balance
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Few things in the sneaker world command the same level of respect as a Made in UK stamp from New Balance’s legendary Flimby factory. Known for delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and premium materials, the British division consistently elevates retro running shapes into luxury statements. For its latest drop, the New Balance 991 Chipmunk/Birch, the brand is refocusing its attention on a turn-of-the-century icon, giving it a warm, organic treatment.

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New Balance’s legendary 991 is an archival runner that originally debuted in 2001 as the first of the 99X series to feature visible ABZORB cushioning in the forefoot. Officially designated as the M991 TW1, this latest iteration brings a rich palette to the premium framework.

In its Chipmunk/Birch colorway, the sneaker swaps out the brand's signature greys for an earthy arrangement. The upper features a masterclass in texture, blending perforated leather underlays with smooth leather paneling and chocolatey Chipmunk brown nubuck overlays that wrap around the toe, midfoot, and heel.

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The signature metallic silver N logo anchors the side panels in retro heritage, while subtle panel realignments across the midfoot and heel give the classic shape a slightly modernized, aerodynamic profile.

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As we continue to move away from neon athletic gear and lean into rich, earthy palettes, a top-tier Flimby-crafted runner dressed in these organic tones hits perfectly on the current cultural appetite.

New Balance understands as well as its customers do at this point that if a shoe is in the Made in UK lineup, there’s no need for out-there color palettes: the true distinction lies in the quality.

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