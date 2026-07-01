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adidas' Techy Stomper Is Single-Handedly Resurrecting the Chunky Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

If you were under the impression chunky, techy sneakers were out of style, think again. adidas is proving otherwise.

Speaking of, meet the new Adistar XLG 2.0.

shop adidas adistar xlg 2.0

Every bit as solid as the original Adistar but, yes, you guessed it, supercharged. Toss aside those skinny, flatter-than-flat sneakers and reintroduce a little substance into your rotation. You know you want to.

The retro-inspired design of the Adistar XLG is based on 2000s running shoes. Built for endurance, styled to turn heads. Especially considering adidas never holds back when it comes to fun colorways for this model. The lightning blue against the off-white pair is the wow factor your sneaker rotation has been crying out for.

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Beyond the looks, unsurprisingly, they live up to their performance roots too. The heel features adidas Adiprene, an elastic foam that responds to the cushioning needs of your moving foot. Pair that with the breathable mesh upper and you've got yourself one seriously robust sneaker.

In a world full of diet sneakers, it's about time we got back on board with the silhouette we all knew and loved, ‘cause if they look this strong, why wouldn't we?

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The Adistar XLG 2.0 is available for $150 on adidas' website.

shop adidas

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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