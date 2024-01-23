25 Iconic Movie Monologues That Every Film Buff Should Know in 2024

A masterfully crafted movie monologue can catapult a film into the stratosphere of cinematic legends. When delivered with precision, these moments morph into cultural milestones, turning an ordinary flick into something you'll want to revisit time and again. It's that scene where a character effortlessly unloads wisdom, emotion, or humor in a way that leaves you awe-struck, pondering life’s big questions or simply marveling at their insight. Sure, slick style and eye-popping cinematography add to a movie's allure, but it's the script—the very backbone of storytelling—that binds these elements into a coherent, unforgettable experience.

Without further ado, let's dive into some of the most famous movie monologues, those moments of cinematic gold that have left an indelible mark on film history. From poignant reflections to stirring calls to action, these monologue from a movie selections underscore the power of exceptional writing paired with standout performances.

Join us as we celebrate the best movie monologues, shining a spotlight on the often-overlooked craft of screenplay writing and the unforgettable moments it creates on screen.

Here are some of the best movie monologues.

25. Taken - "I will kill you"

Memorable lines: "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom, I can tell you I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills; skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now, that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you. But if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."

Taken, and this scene particularly has become a meme at this point. Nonetheless, I still think it is a strong action film that sheds light on a global issue that is not often present in mainstream films. After a father has his daughter kidnapped by a group of human traffickers, the former government operative, played by Liam Neeson, goes on a war path to find and save his daughter. The end result is an impressive action-packed film filled with Neeson going full, vengeful father and rescuing his daughter. The scene above, when first heard in theatres, was badass and chilling, with most viewers impressed with Neeson's character portrayal. It's probably one of the most famous monologues on this list.

24. Everything Everywhere All At Once - "In another life"

Memorable Lines: "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you."

Nothing can truly prepare you for the beautiful, hilarious, action-packed, and heart-warming chaos that is Everything Everywhere All At Once. It transcends genres — blending all of your favorites into a single outstanding film experience. But, even with this description, I still feel as if I am vastly underselling the movie. Without spoiling too much, the story centers around Evelyn, a Chinese-American immigrant, played magnificently by Michelle Yeoh, who discovers, while being audited, that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. In the scene that includes the quote above, a superstar version of Evelyn talks with a wealthy CEO version of her husband. In her original reality, Evelyn lives a humble life with her husband, Waymond, but resents him, blaming him for how miserable her life turned out.

In this more fabulous version of her reality, Evelyn and Waymond are not together, even though this version of Waymond is obviously in love with her. After callously rejecting him in the scene, Waymond drops the line above, using his monologue to explain that these more humble aspects of life would have been made special because she's there with him. Waymond, played by Ke Huy Quan, is one of the best parts of the film and serves as a reminder of the power of kindness and the importance of cherishing the people you care about through the small moments you are given each day, as life can be so damn absurd. Unfortunately, I could not find the scene on Youtube. However, you can watch an abridged version with commentary. It is just another reason why you should watch this film.

23. Call Me By Your Name - "Don't kill it"

Memorable lines: "And I'll say one more thing… it'll clear the air. I may have come close, but I never have what you two have. Something always held me back or stood in the way. How you live your life is your business. Just remember, our hearts and our bodies are given to us only once, and before you know it, your heart's worn out. And as for your body, there comes a point when no one looks at it, much less wants to come near it. Right now, there's sorrow, pain; don't kill it, and with it, the joy you've felt."

I refused to buy into this film's hype until I sat down and watched it. Call Me By Your Name is a fantastic film that is quite effective with such a simple premise. Set in Northern Italy, every scene looks like an impressionist painting. The setting almost doubles as the third wheel propelling the story forward ever so subtly. The plot revolves around Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet, and his summer romance with Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. But, like all summer flings, the romance ends, leaving Elio heartbroken and a bit disillusioned. We have all experienced heartbreak in some form or another, and the advice Elio's father delivers after seeing his son in pain is a beautiful reminder of how we should approach this universal human experience.

22. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - "There's some good in this world."

Memorable Lines: FRODO: "I can't do this, Sam."

SAM: "I know. It's all wrong. By rights we shouldn't even be here. But we are. It's like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo. The ones that really mattered. Full of darkness and danger they were. And sometimes you didn't want to know the end. Because how could the end be happy? How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened?

But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer. Those were the stories that stayed with you. That meant something. Even if you were too small to understand why. But I think, Mr. Frodo, I do understand. I know now. Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back only they didn't. Because they were holding on to something."

FRODO: "What are we holding on to, Sam?"

SAM: "That there's some good in this world, Mr. Frodo. And it's worth fighting for."

If there is anyone I want in my corner on an adventure to destroy a magical evil ring and save the world, Samwise Gamgee is who I would want beside me. The little hobbit is one of fiction's best-written supporting characters, and this movie monologue is just one small example of that. For the few of you who don't know, Lord of the Rings centers around a high-fantasy world dubbed Middle Earth. Filled to the brim with magical creatures, wizards, elves, and humans, Middle Earth runs the risk of destruction at the hands of the all-powerful Sauron if the "one ring" is not destroyed in Mt Doom in Mordor.

Now, destroying the ring is no easy task, especially if the ring is sentient and wants to kill you every step of the way. Also, one does not simply just walk into Mordor. As you can imagine, the journey taken up by the hobbits Frodo Baggins and Samwise brings constant challenges, loss, pain, and completely hopeless situations. This is where Sam steps in, reminding our hero Frodo, and ring bearer, that there is always hope, always something to fight for no matter how bleak things may look. It is another monologue that carries its weight today.

21. The Great Gatsby - "Green light"

Memorable lines: "Tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther. . . And then one fine morning— So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."

Ok, this is a bit of a cheat, as this monologue is ripped directly from the source material. Nonetheless, for me, the story of Gatsby came to life with Baz Lurhmann's whimsical adaptation. Don't get me wrong, F. Scott Fitzgerald's words can pull you into vibrant worlds, but seeing the character's on the big screen added a whole other dimension. For example, Tobey Mcguire is now my default Nick Carraway and contrasts nicely with Leonardo DiCaprio's bombastic and charming portrayal of The Great Gatsby. At the close of the film, after the tragic conclusion, Carraway delivers some of the most poignant lines from all of American literature. Neither blind approval nor cynical disillusionment, these words reflect how humans have the impressive capacity to never lose optimism toward the pursuit of our own "green lights" in our lives. But during these pursuits, we end up expending all of our energy towards these goals — goals that are constantly moving farther away. It is a very apt metaphor for this old-world idea of the American dream.

20. American Psycho - "Morning routine"

Memorable Lines: "And though I can hide my cold gaze and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours, and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable, I simply am not there."

Christian Bale's stylish portrayal of Patrick Bateman is considered to be one of his most iconic performances. Occasionally campy, parts of American Psycho are unintentionally funny (the business card scene comes to mind). However, on the other end of the spectrum, we get genuinely unsettling scenes. In the opening of the movie, we get an extended emotionless expositional introduction to the protagonist. The scene famously concludes with Bateman removing a translucent exfoliating mask as he stares blankly into the mirror, as if he's peeling off his own face. American Psycho has been referenced a lot in pop culture; We're looking at you, Slowthai and Skepta. Also, Yeezus?

19. Queen & Slim- "What do you want?"

Memorable Lines: "I just want someone that's always going to love me. No matter what. Someone that's going to hold my hand and never let it go. But she got to be special though. Because she going to be my legacy."

Queen & Slim is not a modern-day twist on Bonnie and Clyde. This vibrant Black narrative stands on its own in a setting that is uncomfortably close to our reality. The Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe film has both overt and underlying commentary about Black relationships and Black people's relationship with America. The tale of two doomed Black lovers on the run features an unbridled performance by Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya. Queen, played by Turner-Smith, and Slim, played by Kaluuya, are not feeling each other early on in the story. Yet, amid a looming threat, these two leading characters fall deeply in love with each other. As they open up, we get some of the most poetic movie monologues we have seen in recent years. The "What do you want?" scene has to be our favorite.

18. Star Wars Episode V - "I am your father"

Memorable Lines: "If you only knew the power of the Dark Side."

This is how you subvert the audience's expectations. How could Luke Skywalker be related to this evil space wizard? Will the pure-hearted Luke eventually fall to the same fate? All these questions (and more) raced through fans' minds at the conclusion of The Empire Strikes Back. The darker sequel to A New Hope is considered one of the better films in the multi-billion-dollar franchise. Much of that can be chalked up to the big Darth Vader reveal. Yes, the, "No, I am your father" line has been memed to death in pop culture, but it was a twist that no one saw coming. We wonder what Taika Waititi has in store for the Star Wars universe?

17. Whiplash - "Break up"

Memorable Lines: "And really, I'm gonna start to resent you for even asking me to stop drumming. And we're just gonna start to hate each other. And it's gonna get very... It's gonna be ugly. And so for those reasons, I'd rather just, you know, break it off clean... because I wanna be great."

Damien Chazelle's Whiplash was a sleeper hit, winning three Oscars at the Academy Awards. Andrew's musical, relentless quest to greatness by any means necessary sits on the edge of being an enduring relatable story and cautionary tale to audience members. Played by Miles Teller, Andrew's abusive relationship with his cut-throat music instructor Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) fuels the film's high-paced jazzy narrative. In short, there are some intense moments in this movie. Yet, nothing is more heartbreaking than when he breaks up with his girlfriend, Nicole. In this movie monologue, we watch as Nicole's heart breaks as Andrew rationalizes, out of nowhere that his dreams are more important than their relationship.

16. It's A Wonderful Life - "Lasso the moon"

Memorable Lines: "You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. I'll give you the moon."

This Christmas time classic is an ultimate feel-good movie with timeless lessons for just about anyone. A common overarching theme in the movie is how a sense of community helps us truly feel connected to society. The film is riddled with gems, but the “Lasso the Moon” scene has to be one of our favorites. In a high school flashback, the protagonist George Bailey walks his future wife, Mary Hatch, home from the school dance. The quippy back and forth between the romantic couple is endearing as well as engaging. You cannot help but smile at the end of this movie monologue.

15. The Big Lebowski - "I'm the dude"

Memorable Lines: "I'm The Dude, so that's what you call me. That or, uh, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder, or El Duderino, if you're not into the whole brevity thing."

Expertly played by Jeff Bridges, The Dude is on a quest to seek restitution for his ruined rug after being mistaken for the "other Lebowski." This funny movie monologue tells you everything you need to know about the Coen Brothers' cult classic, setting in motion a series of utterly hilarious events.

14. Training Day- "King Kong"

Memorable Lines: "King Kong ain't got shit on me!"

Denzel Washington is no stranger to terrific monologues. Malcolm X, Glory, and Philadelphia could have all been featured on this list. However, his Training Day speech stands above the rest. The iconic line, "King Kong ain't got shit on me!" has become a cultural moment. After being betrayed, Washington's character, the corrupt Detective Alonzo Harris, proceeds to go through an epic breakdown. Shakespearean in magnitude, the cadence and delivery of each line hits very hard. Washington rightfully won the Academy Award for this one. If you need to update your summer film rotation, here are "28 Black Films That Are Infinitely More Informative Than 'the Help". Add Training Day to the list, if you haven't seen it.

13. Rudy - "Fortune's truth"

Memorable Lines: "In this life, you don't have to prove nothin' to nobody but yourself."

Rudy is an endearing feel-good movie with tremendous heart. Played by Sean Austin, a weary Rudy ponders giving up on his dreams of playing for the University of Notre Dame. Throwing a bit of a pity party, Fortune (Charles S. Dutton) reminds Rudy he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone except himself in a highly motivational speech. Fortune's monologue can be applied to anyone in any situation. It's a classic.

12. Avengers Infinity War - "Titan"

Memorable Lines: "I finally rest, and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe. The hardest choices require the strongest wills."

After Killmonger, Thanos is the second-best villain that Marvel has given us. He wasn't some big, gray, uninspired bad guy. He was cold, calculating, powerful, articulate, and even empathetic. This made him even more menacing and believable. In this one back and forth with Dr. Strange, we get a glimpse at the Mad Titan's reasoning for wanting to snap half of life out of existence. Yes, he is still a genocidal maniac, but he sure knows how to deliver a great monologue.

11. Uncut Gems -"This is how I win"

Memorable Lines: "This is me. Alright? I'm not a fucking athlete. This is my fucking way. This is how I win. Alright? All the fucking hard work I do. All the fucking ass-kicking and the dues I pay?" The anxiety-inducing Safdie Brother film Uncut Gems was one of the best movies of 2019. Adam Sandler's portrayal of a desperate diamond huckster was equally compelling and thrilling. In this monologue, Howard (Sandler) breaks down to Garnett how "he wins." This speech gives viewers insight into how Howard's mind works; Though mostly bullshit to justify his gambling addiction, it is oddly motivating. Also, who knew Kevin Garnett had a future in film?

10. Good Will Hunting - "Your move, chief"

Memorable Lines: "I can't learn anything from you that I can't read in some fuckin' book. Unless you want to talk about you. Who you are. And I'm fascinated. I'm in. But you don't want to do that, do you, sport? You're terrified of what you might say."

Robin Williams was a true acting legend. From comedies to dramas, the late actor has given us one memorable performance after another. Just within the movie Good Will Hunting, you will come across a handful of inspirational and hilarious Williams-led movie monologues. Williams takes on the role of Sean Macguire, a therapist tasked with helping a troubled mathematical genius Will Hunting (Matt Damon). After Will attempts to dismantle Sean with his cold intelligence, Williams goes into an affectionate speech, asserting that the genius knows nothing about life.

9. Goodfellas - "gangster"

Memorable Lines: "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster."

Martin Scorsese knows how to make an enthralling, beautifully violent mob movie that is riveting. Goodfellas is a masterclass. The 1990s film is considered to be one of the greatest of all time for a reason. It features an all-star performance from an all-star cast of veterans to the genre, including Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, and Ray Liotta.

Like any classic Scorsese film, the narrator and protagonist of the film, Henry Hill, acts as our charismatic guide into the glamorous and violent mob life. Though the film is riddled with quotables, Hill's opening dialogue is our favorite. Let's not forget that this movie also has some timeless wardrobe choices.

8. Hidden Figures - "There is no bathroom for me"

Memorable Lines: "Well, I don't own pearls. Lord knows you don't pay the colored enough to afford pearls! And I work like a dog day and night, living on coffee from a pot none of you want to touch! So, excuse me if I have to go to the restroom a few times a day."

Based on a true story, Hidden Figures follows the lives of the black computers (mathematicians) Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Dorothy Vaughan, and their critical work for NASA during the Space Race in the 1950s. Our main protagonist is Katherine (Taraji P. Henson), a genius who hand-calculated the spacecraft trajectories that helped astronaut John Glenn to become the first American to orbit the Earth. Yet even with all her brilliance, she is treated less than human because she is a Black woman. In this scene, Henson delivers an effusive speech as she points out the racist and alienating behavior of her co-workers and the Jim Crow laws that force her to travel half a mile to go to the bathroom each day.

7. Inglorious Basterds - "Opening monologue"

Memorable Lines: "Monsieur LaPadite, to both your family and your cows I say: Bravo."

In Inglourious Basterds, Hans Landa, played brilliantly by Christopher Waltz, is a quintessential Tarantino villain. Everything from his disgusting rhetoric to his inherent smugness makes you hate Landa. This impeccable and menacing scene does its job. It unveils everything you need to know about this villain setting off a chain of events that will inevitably have you rooting for his downfall.

6. Joker - "How about another joke, Murray?"

Memorable Lines: "I'll tell you what you get! You get what you fuckin' deserve!"

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix gave the infamous Joker a proper cinematic origin story. Similar to the way that Nolan's Batman is rooted in realism, Phoenix's portrayal of a depraved man abandoned by modern society is both stirring and terrifying to watch. In the final scenes, Arthur Fleck, played by Phoenix, has fully embraced his Joker alter ego. During his speech on his last appearance on Murray's talk show, the Joker completes a vengeful diatribe before taking the host's life on air.

You might find this scene too predictably edgy. But the film as a whole is rich with cinematic lore. Phillips references classics like the King of Comedy, Taxi Driver, Serpico, and Network, just to name a few. We encourage you to take another look.

5. The Social Network - "Betrayal"

Memorable Lines: "Sorry! My Prada's at the cleaners! Along with my hoodie and my 'fuck you' flip-flops, you pretentious douchebag!"

Looking back at The Social Network through the lens of today puts the movie in a very different light. Yeah, $1 billion is cool, but infringing on people's privacy and allowing for the spreading of misinformation is not, Zuck. The David Fincher film successfully captures the disorienting growth and hype around one of the world's most influential networks, Facebook. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the film is packed with a mix of unintentionally funny, insightful, and poignant dialogue. One of the best moments comes at the film's crescendo. After finding out that he has been screwed out of rightfully owned Facebook shares, Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) confronts his long-time friend Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg). What ensues is a memorable monologue that establishes Zukerberg as more of a villain than an anti-hero.

4. Do the Right Thing - "LOVE and HATE"

Memorable Lines: "Let me tell you the story of Right Hand, Left Hand. It's a tale of good and evil. Hate: It was with this hand that Cain iced his brother. Love: These five fingers, they go straight to the soul of man. The right hand: The hand of love. The story of life is this: Static."

Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing is a cultural and cinematic classic. If you have not watched this movie for some reason, you'll still know about Radio Raheem's speech. The monologue itself is a clever re-enactment of a famous scene from Charles Laughton's classic, Hunter. Paired with fantastic camera work, here Spike Lee uses Radio Raheem's monologue to bring up the complex issues of racial antagonism as well as identity. Aside from the speech itself, Raheem's fit is iconic.

3. The Devil Wears Prada - "Stuff"

Memorable Lines: "However, that blue [sweater] represents millions of dollars and countless jobs and so it's sort of comical how you think that you've made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact, you're wearing the sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room. From a pile of 'stuff.'"

You probably knew exactly what monologue we are talking about before you watched the video. In this scene, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) eviscerates Andy Sachs' (Anne Hathaway) naive preconceived notions about fashion. The Vog… Runaway Editor-in-Chief drops bar after bar about the fashion industry, reminding both Andy and the audience why she has her job.

2. Black Panther - "Killmonger's death"

Memorable Lines: "Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage."

These have to be some of the hardest lines ever uttered in the Marvel cinematic universe. Michael B. Jordan did his thing in Black Panther and is arguably one of the best antagonists that Marvel has given us. Eric Killmonger's closing remarks after his epic defeat are equally poignant and badass. It was such a fitting conclusion to his character and a historic Black film.

1. Blade Runner - "Tears in rain"

Memorable Lines: "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain."

Film buffs consider this movie's monologue as the top of their list. That is impressive, considering that Rutger Hauer, who plays Roy Batty, the antagonist in the film, is said to have improvised the entire scene. After his drawn-out confrontation with Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), Roy calmy glares at Rick as he awaits death. The replicant laments about how all his efforts, memories, and existence itself will be lost, like "tears in the rain." Hauer's line delivery will give you chills. There is a reason why some of your favorite designers love Blade Runner.

