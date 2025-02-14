The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season

That's done well for the 2024-2025 NBA season, with big releases from all sides of the basketball shoes spectrum. Nike basketball shoes usually take the title for the best signature designs, but we've waited and watched with baited breath to see how new releases from the likes of New Balance and especially adidas matched up this year. Plus, there's a growing range of budget-friendly basketball shoes hitting the market lately that are worth check-in out.

So, in time for the 2024-2025 early season days, when we still need to get used to the return of tunnel fits and players changing teams (every reference to the shocking trade of Luka Doncic going to the Lakers is purely intentional), we’ve scoured the net, read hundreds of reviews, and rounded up the best basketball shoes that you’re likely to see or have seen in the NBA 2024-2025 season. Rather than our usual style-first approach, for this selection we’ve looked at fit, technology, traction, quality, (and a bit of style) to offer up the definitive best basketball shoes of 2024-2025 list.

From one of the best Olympic-inspired Nike basketball shoes we've seen this past summer in Paris, to new signature pairs from Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Kawhi, and all the way to the Chinese Lunar New Year releases inspired by the "Year Of The Snake". Here are the only basketball shoes that you should be wearing on court this season.

Keep scrolling to see a list of the best basketball shoes of 2024-2025.

Air Jordan 11 Retro LNY

Nike Air Jordan 11 Retro LNY $210 Buy at Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Retro LNY takes a legendary silhouette and dresses it up for the Lunar New Year with a refined, luxe aesthetic. Black patent leather dominates the upper, contrasted by elegant gold detailing that nods to wealth and prosperity. A translucent outsole adds a futuristic edge, while the classic high-cut design ensures a timeless presence both on and off the court.

This release seamlessly blends heritage and Year Of The Snake celebration, making it a must-have for sneakerheads looking to start the Lunar New Year in style.

New Balance Hesi Low V2

New Balance Hesi Low V2 $110 Buy at New Balance

This moment has been coming. We knew it was only a matter of time before New Balance dropped a court-ready basketball shoe that incorporated the power of Fresh Foam and here it is. The New Balance Hesi Low features one of the most comfortable sole units yet, thanks to a FuelCell foam sole. The low-cut sneaker also boasts a lightweight, engineered ABZORB insert to offer cushioned stability and comfortable support on the hardwood.

adidas Harden Vol.8

adidas Harden Volume 8 $166 Buy at StockX

James Harden's long-range game is matched by his equally aggressive, equally effective under-the-rim play, so his signature basketball shoes need to suit all play types. Based on a Boost midsole, the Harden Vol.8 feels ultra-responsive and lightweight, aided by bands to the forefoot and heel which hold your foot in place so there's no delay between reaction and movement.

Tatum 3 LNY

Jordan Tatum 3 LNY $125 Buy at NIKE

Jayson Tatum’s takes Lunar New Year inspiration and fuses it with cutting-edge performance. The signature basketball shoe from Boston Celtics shooting guard features a bold red upper with intricate dragon-scale textures, symbolizing strength and resilience.

Gold accents add a touch of prosperity, while the lightweight build ensures elite-level agility on the court. Designed with Tatum’s quick-footed, versatile playstyle in mind, the Tatum 3 offers top-tier traction and support without sacrificing aesthetics.

Nike Luka 3

Jordan Luka 3 Blurred Vision $125 Buy at NIKE

Few arrivals in the NBA are as successful as that of Luka Doncic. Now 7 years into the league, the new Los Angeles Lakers star has got the second installment of his first official signature basketball shoe with the Swoosh. At their price, these are great shoes to sport for regular shootarounds, as they offer one of the most balanced rides we've felt yet. The sole unit is defined by full-length Formula 23 foam, which won't offer the same bounce as the more technical sole units in the roundup but feels highly supportive and cushions to the max.

adidas Harden Vol. 9 "Year of the Snake"

adidas Harden Vol. 9 Year of the Snake $125 Buy at KicksCrew

James Harden’s adidas Harden Vol. 9 "Year of the Snake" is a venomous addition to the Lunar New Year sneaker lineup. Dressed in fiery red with intricate snake-scale detailing, this silhouette mirrors Harden’s unpredictable, slithery movements on the court.

The exaggerated cushioning provides next-level comfort and energy return, while the textured outsole ensures grip for deadly crossovers. The high-cut design, mixed with bold graphics, makes it a perfect fusion of functionality and street-ready aesthetics. Harden’s signature style meets Chinese zodiac symbolism in a sneaker that commands attention.

adidas Dame 9 BAPE Camo

Nowadays, almost all of the best basketball shoes fall under the name of an NBA superstar, like Milwaukee's talisman Damian Lillard whose adidas Dame 9 hit the hardwood succeeding the fan-favorite Dame 8. The best touch of course comes from the signature BAPE camo colorway that gives this basketball shoes a streetwear edge that will make your in-game fit truly unique.

adidas AE 1 Low "Year of the Snake"

adidas AE 1 Low Year of the Snake $125 Buy at KicksCrew

Anthony Edwards’ AE 1 Low "Year of the Snake" injects fearless energy into the Lunar New Year celebration. Sporting a sleek, futuristic design with snake-inspired patterns, this low-top silhouette is built for speed and aggression that mirrors Edwards’ relentless playstyle. The dual-density midsole ensures explosive responsiveness, while the TPU heel counter locks you in for stability.

The AE 1 Low is a sneaker that blends Edwards’ rising dominance with the spirit of transformation that the Year of the Snake embodies.

Nike Lebron XXI

The Swoosh is always developing something exciting and in terms of Nike basketball shoes of the 2023-2024 season, that comes in the form of the Nike Lebron XXI. Featuring a noticeably slender appearance, the Lebron XXI promises "a light, low-to-the-ground design, giving you agile fluidity and explosiveness without excess weight". Not to mention the beautifully understated lavender or silver color palettes. While other pairs use bold color to stand out, this legend-inspired shoe is all about performance.

Nike Zion 3 M.U.D. "Ash" SE

Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. Ash SE $125 Buy at NIKE

Imagine a basketball shoe that fuses modern performance with street-ready style. The Nike Zion 3 M.U.D. 'Ash' SE does just that. Crafted for Zion Williamson, it features a durable, breathable upper with mesh and synthetic materials for support and flexibility. Highlighted by the M.U.D. (Mind, Unlocked, Determination) graphic, this shoe embodies Zion's journey. The full-length Air Strobel and responsive midsole provide unmatched comfort and energy return, while the grippy outsole is perfect for quick cuts and powerful jumps. The Zion 3 M.U.D. 'Ash' SE is ready to dominate on and off the court.

Nike Jordan Tatum 3 "Zero Days Off"

Nike Jordan Tatum 3 $210 Buy at Nike

From an icon to one in the making, to NBA Champ with the Boston Celtics the Nike Jordan Tatum 3 "Zero Days Off" pays homage to Jason Tatum's relentless pursuit of greatness. Lightweight and packed with court-ready tech like responsive Cushlon foam and a conforming fit, this basketball shoe has all you want and expect from a Nike Jordan signature line.

Li-Ning Way Of Wade 11

Li-Ning Way Of Wade 11 305 $166 Buy at StockX

Founded in 1990 by gymnast Li Ning, Li-Ning has earned its stripes in the sportswear arena. Although regular readers of Highsnobiety might be more familiar with the name in a lifestyle sense — offering bold, futuristic designs, it's a regular component of our sneaker roundups — the brand's work with Dwayne Wade is making some serious noise now. The basketball shoes Way of Wade 11 takes everything you loved about the Way of Wade 10 and cranks it up a notch. This model is all about reliable traction, thanks to its unique, story-inspired outsole that’s built to dominate indoor courts. Plus, the upgraded materials give the Way of Wade 11 an edge in comfort and durability, making it a top choice for players who demand both style and performance.

Nike KD17

Durant's KD range is a perennial top-performer when it comes to the best basketball shoes. The KD17 is no different. Full-length Zoom Air cushioning combines with new tech within the lacing to hold you in place: when you tighten up, the floating wings that anchor the laces press down on the foot to secure you. Odd, seeing as KD loses a shoe approximately twice a game.

Under Armour Curry 12

Under Armour Curry 12 Gravity $140 Buy at Under Armour

Steph Curry’s partnership with Under Armour has been a consistent game-changer since its launch in 2020, with each shoe release delivering on performance and catering to Curry’s unique playing style. His signature line focuses on traction, stability, and a low-profile, responsive cushioning that aligns with Curry’s quick, agile movements on the court. The introduction of Under Armour’s Flow technology in the basketball shoes lines since the Curry 8 marked a major enhancement, creating a seamless, uniform performance feel across the Curry lineup over the past four years. Now, the Curry 12 takes things up a notch by adding improved cushioning—finally giving fans a shoe that balances Curry’s trademark features with an added comfort boost, making it the standout model in the line so far.

Nike Giannis Immortality 4

Nike Giannis Immortality 4 $210 Buy at Nike

Named after The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nike Giannis Immortality 4 is an equally mind-boggling entity. For those looking for an all-around performer, at a reasonable price, the Immortality 4 is as good any basketball shoes option as any other this year. Seeing as Giannis can effectively play anywhere on the court, it makes sense that his signature shoe can too. We really noticed the curved sole unit on this pair which boosts your momentum & cushions perfectly, and with an upgraded traction pattern from the previous iteration to help keep you making all those game-changing plays. Giannis' now-signature reversed Swoosh detailing has continues to dress this pair, too.

Under Armour Curry Flow 12 "Year of the Snake"

Under Armour Curry Flow 12 Year of the Snake $166 Buy at StockX

Stephen Curry’s Curry Flow 12 "Year of the Snake" channels precision and adaptability—just like the snake it’s inspired by. Featuring a lightweight, seamless upper, the sneaker delivers lockdown support without unnecessary bulk, keeping up with Curry’s quick footwork. T

he Flow cushioning system ensures insane grip, eliminating the need for a rubber outsole and making every step feel effortless.

Lunar New Year detailing elevates the design, with a subtle yet striking colorway that adds an element of mystique.

adidas Donovan Mitchell D.O.N. Issue 6

Donovan Mitchell left his mark on the basketball shoes market about as quickly as he did the NBA as a whole. The young star gets stronger every season and his D.O.N. line follows suit. Issue 6 is the latest of the range and is set to be the most popular thanks to Lightstrike cushioning working in tandem with abrasion-resistant TPU to the outsole, which provide the support and grip needed to rack up big numbers.

New Balance Two WXY V5

New Balance Two WXY V5 $110 Buy at New Balance

Inspired by the changing structure of today's game, the New Balance Two WXY V5 is optimized for the player who plays everywhere. This basketball shoes are made for the moment you spring from defense to offense and vice versa, the Two WXY V5 features an upgraded FuelCell foam to deliver a propulsive feel to help drive you forward on the turn.

New Balance Kawhi 4 Transcend Greatness

The KAWHI IV is all about channeling Kawhi Leonard’s iconic skills and style into a sleek, all-black performance-driven basketball shoe. This low-top silhouette is designed for speed and explosiveness, featuring a lightweight mesh upper paired with synthetic overlays that keep you supported through every cut and jump. Powered by a combination of FuelCell cushioning and a carbon fiber plate, it delivers impressive energy return, so each step feels as powerful as the last.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba"

Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba Eggplant $125 Buy at KicksCrew

The real snake aka Black Mamba of the NBA. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" is more than a sneaker—it’s a tribute to the relentless mindset of Kobe Bryant, fused with the symbolism of the Lunar New Year.

Dressed in an eggplant and black colorway with iridescent snake-scale detailing, this Protro pays homage to both the Mamba Mentality and the transformation associated with the Year of the Snake. A responsive Zoom Air unit and low-profile silhouette offer peak performance, mirroring Kobe’s on-court precision.

Skechers SKX Float Shoes

Their trademark HYPER BURST cushioning makes these Sketchers ultra-lightweight and resilient; perfect for players who prefer stability in their stance. The mesh material'll keep your feet cool as you pace up and down the court.

Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro 'X-Ray'

Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro X-Ray $326 Buy at Kicks Crew

For Halloween 2024, Nike just released the limited-edition Kobe 5 "X-Ray" basketball shoe, honoring Kobe Bryant’s legacy and his five NBA championships with the Lakers. The shoe’s unique design features a bold, X-Ray-inspired blue, evoking the imagery of an early 2010s t-shirt that displayed X-rays of Bryant’s hand adorned with oversized rings symbolizing his titles. This theme highlights Kobe's resilience, famously summarized by the slogan on the original shirt: "Broken Not Beaten."

Reebok Preseason 94 Low Dynamic

Reebok Pre Season 94 Low Dynamic $100 Buy at Reebok

In the '90s, the Preseason Collection equipped athletes for the season ahead, helping legends like Emmitt Smith reach their peak. Inspired by deep gridiron roots, these Reebok shoes feature an aggressively lugged outsole to prepare today's player for any weather.

ANTA KAI 1 Speed Low "Twin Flame"

Anta KAI 1 Speed Low Twin Flame $326 Buy at Kicks Crew

Kyrie Irving's Anta Kai 1 Speed Low "Twin Flame" is a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to Kyrie's parents, Drederick and Elizabeth Irving. The attention to details and the intricate material ensamble make this basketball shoe one of Kyrie Irving's most iconic releases to date.

New Balance Fresh Foam BB V2

New Balance Fresh Foam BB V2 $110 Buy at New Balance

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 is amongst the brand's most refined and versatile releases. Featuring a a fresh new blue green colorway, this shoe blends a stylishly loud look with cutting-edge performance. I'll go straight to the point, if you are a guard, this is your basketball shoe.

adidas Crazy 8 Low 'Legend Ink'

adidas Crazy 8 Low Legend Ink $326 Buy at Kicks Crew

Whether for sprinting, jumping, shooting, or practice, the adidas Crazy 8 Low ticks all the right boxes. One of. myfavorite basketball shoes this year, this pair is solid and chunky enouhg to offer all the support, stability and comfort you need to play with on the court.

adidas AE 1 With Love

adidas AE 1 With Love $166 Buy at StockX

Sailing out on the ever-ascending Anthony Edwards, his adidas basketball shoes feature a unique honeycomb pattern sole cage that is as breathable as it is jaw-dropping. These kicks guarantee traction, grip and innovation in their design, befitting a young star that has been taking and will continue to take the NBA by storm. And who knows, wearing these, maybe so will you.

