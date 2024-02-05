Sign up to never miss a drop
These Sneakers Are a Perfect Match for Valentine's Day

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

Valentines Day is edging closer and if you’re stuck for ideas, we’ve got you. From last-minute gifts to what to get the sneaker obsessed in your life, The Highsnobiety Gift Guide has gathered the best products from across the internet, so no one will be disappointed when the wrapping comes off.

Valentine's Day is all about upping the blood flow to the heart and releasing a truckload of serotonin, right? It turns out that the rush of love is almost exactly the same feeling as copping a new pair of sneakers. Whether's it's specific releases or footwear that still fits the romantic agenda this Valentine's Day, we've got a heady selection lined up for you below.

Something about the pastel pinks, reds, and purples, as well as the possibilities in the form of plush materials, make Valentine's Day sneakers a treasure trove of unexpected romantic gifts and worthy new additions to your spotless rotation.

From Nike and adidas to Salomon and New Balance, all of the big names have got in on the Valentine's Day sneakers action, so take your pick and make love happen.

Shop the best Valentine's Day Sneakers for 2024 below.

Nike Dunk Low PinK GS

Image on Highsnobiety

Dunk Low

$188

Nike

Buy at StockX

We may be living in a "post-Panda Dunk world," but Nike Dunks with novelty colorways, like today's pick, still hold a place in my heart. Yes, the pink-on-pink colorway works well for Valentine's Day. But that pastel upper could carry your fits well into the Spring and Summertime. 

Nike Dunk Low Pink Foam

Image on Highsnobiety

Dunk Low

$93

Nike

Buy at StockX

Compared to the Dunks we mentioned above, these are slightly more refined, juxtaposing baby pink with a white upper, midsole, and chocolatey brown detailing. It's giving Rosé and chocolate truffles. 

adidas Gazelle Bold

Image on Highsnobiety

Gazelle Bold

$120

adidas

Buy at Highsnobiety

Gazelles are just about everywhere in the current sneaker meta. If you want to stand out from the crowd and woo your sneaker-loving lover, step onto not one but three extra triple-stacked rubber outsole in this bold Gazelle variation. 

Last Resort AB VM003-Canvas LO Classic

Image on Highsnobiety

VM003-Canvas LO Classic

$75

Last Resort AB

Buy at Highsnobiety

Red sneakers are one of my favorite picks when crafting a warm-weather outfit, especially when they come in classic silhouettes. For the skater in your life, this all-vegan Canvas LO Classic rocks a crisp red upper equipped with built-in rubber reinforcements at the side and toe to enhance stability and overall durability. Perhaps your V-day date will be at the skatepark this year?

Converse One Star Pro

Image on Highsnobiety

One Star Pro

$76

Converse

Buy at Highsnobiety

You can't go wrong with the classics when hunting for Valentine's Day-ready sneakers. The One Star Pro has been a staple for many sneaker lovers for nearly 50 years thanks to its minimalistic design and skater-approved durability. That's more than most relationships. 

Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4

Image on Highsnobiety

ProGrid Triumph 4

$78

Saucony

Buy at Highsnobiety

The perfect balance between function and performance? Saucony's comfy Arch-lock technology and ProGrid tooling? Let's not forget the obvious bold colorway. Barbie or Ken, you're going to love these while out on the town on February 14. 

Nike Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Image on Highsnobiety

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

$135

Nike

Buy at Nike

These are sleek — another top contestant for "pink sneakers I can wear beyond Valentine's Day." Don't let anyone tell you that Air Force 1s are out of style. You can wear these comfortably almost all year round.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE 

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$125

Nike

Buy at Nike

Forget pink or red roses. This Jordan 1 Low comes in both of those colors across its matte leather body. Maybe get your lover a bouquet of these. They will last much longer than flowers. 

adidas Stan Smith Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

adidas Stan Smith

TBA

adidas

Buy at StockX

A safe pick for an on-theme gift that your significant other will get a lot of mileage on, this Stan Smith classic has everything we have come to love about the sneaker but with some adorable heart-shaped detailing. 

Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low

$124

Nike

Buy at StockX

Red suede on a white upper and midsole? A burgundy check logo? Why, yes. These sneakers look and feel like young love on Valentine's Day. 

Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day GS Red

Image on Highsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low

$109

Nike

Buy at StockX

If Sweethearts — the candy maker who makes those heart-shaped candies with messages on them — it would look like something like this. This Dunk Low looks so good they are basically edible. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low '07 QS Valentine's Day Love Letter

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Force 1 Low '07 QS Valentine's Day Love Letter

$176

Nike

Buy at StockX

If you're not in the mood for designing your own, but you are in the mood for love, then skip the middleman and cop this 2021 Valentine's Day Air Force 1 '07 Low. The Quickstrike release features subtle detailing like the "True Love Since ‘82" embroidery to the inside of the shoe.

Nike Dunk Low Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Dunk Low Valentine's Day 2022

$194

Nike

Buy at StockX

The 2022 Valentine's Day Dunk Low was a very frilly affair, embodying the over-the-top decoration we love to see in Valentine's Day sneakers. The all-red uppers are topped off by a pink organza frill border to the Swoosh.

adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA Valentine's Day

$120

adidas

Buy at StockX

Last year, the Three Stripes got in their feelings about the iconic Ultraboost 5.0. Dressing the silhouette in a grid of bright red hearts, the fan-favorite runner becomes an affectionate gift.

New Balance 57/40 Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

57/40 Valentine's Day

$138

New Balance

Buy at StockX

The New Balance 57/40 is a relatively new silhouette for the brand, which means there's massive scope to dress it in wild color palettes. This peachy pink affair is a serious head turner.

Nike Jordan 8 Retro Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Jordan 8 Retro Valentine's Day (2018)

$280

Nike

Buy at StockX

Let's run it back to 2018 when Nike dropped one of the most underrated Valentine's Day sneakers ever in our opinion. The Nike Jordan 8 Valentine's Day features a full, unmissable red finish which continues to impress well after the big day.

Reebok Club C 85 Valentine's Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Club C 85 Valentine's Day

$97

Reebok

Buy at StockX

We've made no secret about the fact that we love a massive gesture when it comes to Valentine's Day kicks, but this subtle pair of Club Cs does the job too. The simple palette combines with understated touches like a heart next to the Reebok logo for a holiday-specific sneaker which lasts well past its intended date.

Nike Dunk SB Low Valentines Day

Image on Highsnobiety

Dunk SB Low Valentines Day (2014)

$594

Nike

Buy at StockX

Dropping in 2014, the Nike Dunk SB Low Valentine's Day features a classic white and red color combination. The pair is given a visual pop with a marbled texture to the red trims and a white cracked leather base.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentines Day 2021

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Force 1 Low Valentines Day 2021

$127

Nike

Buy at StockX

An off-white sole unit and Swoosh counteract a clean white leather upper in this pared-back 2021 Valentine’s Day exclusive Air Force One from Nike. A marbled heart to the heel section introduces a rich red hue to the mix which continues at the heel tab and tongue label.

Strangelove x Nike SB Dunk Low

SB Dunk Low

from $967

Strangelove x Nike

(Available at 3 Merchants)
(Available at 3 Merchants)

Strangelove Skateboards teamed up with Nike to drop this extremely cute Dunk Low just last year and it features everything we want in a Valentine's Day sneaker. From plush pink velvet uppers to a skeletal heart symbol to the heel, the Strangelove x Nike SB Dunk Low gets full romantic marks from us.

