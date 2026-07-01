Young Thug Is Now Designing Chrome-Coated Football Boots

Founded in 2019 by Young Thug, SP5DER has become a uniform within hip-hop, co-signed by heavyweights like Lil Baby, Gunna, and Travis Scott. Known for its hyper-vibrant, web-covered rhinestone hoodies, SP5DER just mutated a performance football boot: the adidas x SP5DER F50 FORMOTION.

Marking a major evolution from its leather-bound Superstar project earlier this year, this brand-new silhouette acts as a beautifully chaotic collision of two distinct eras of athletic performance by grafting a sharp, pitch-ready upper onto a cushioned running foundation.

The design framework functions as a brilliant mashup. The upper draws directly from the aggressive lines of the Adizero F50 III, one of the most culturally significant football boots of the 2010s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Instead of plastic studs, however, the upper sits atop an archival Formotion midsole, a mechanical running unit engineered for smooth heel-to-toe transitions on pavement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dressed in a striking Silver Metallic look, the shoe features breathable zig-zag mesh overlaid with sweeping leather panels and sharp pops of SP5DER's signature hot pink. The collaborative details are turned up to ten, featuring a custom lenticular badge on the tongue, an abstract SP5DER graphic stamped across the heel cup, and a chrome spider hangtag to seal the collector status.

Led by a global campaign starring FC Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal, the sneaker bridges the gap between modern football and hip-hop.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.