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Young Thug Is Now Designing Chrome-Coated Football Boots

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Adidas
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Founded in 2019 by Young Thug, SP5DER has become a uniform within hip-hop, co-signed by heavyweights like Lil Baby, Gunna, and Travis Scott. Known for its hyper-vibrant, web-covered rhinestone hoodies, SP5DER just mutated a performance football boot: the adidas x SP5DER F50 FORMOTION.

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Marking a major evolution from its leather-bound Superstar project earlier this year, this brand-new silhouette acts as a beautifully chaotic collision of two distinct eras of athletic performance by grafting a sharp, pitch-ready upper onto a cushioned running foundation.

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The design framework functions as a brilliant mashup. The upper draws directly from the aggressive lines of the Adizero F50 III, one of the most culturally significant football boots of the 2010s. 

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Instead of plastic studs, however, the upper sits atop an archival Formotion midsole, a mechanical running unit engineered for smooth heel-to-toe transitions on pavement. 

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Dressed in a striking Silver Metallic look, the shoe features breathable zig-zag mesh overlaid with sweeping leather panels and sharp pops of SP5DER's signature hot pink. The collaborative details are turned up to ten, featuring a custom lenticular badge on the tongue, an abstract SP5DER graphic stamped across the heel cup, and a chrome spider hangtag to seal the collector status.

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Led by a global campaign starring FC Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal, the sneaker bridges the gap between modern football and hip-hop.

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